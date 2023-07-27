Minister Patel says AGOA 'extremely beneficial' for industrialisation of Africa





Clement Manyathela speaks with Ebrahim Patel, Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition.

AGOA gives South Africa and other sub-Saharan countries preferential US market access but is set to expire in 2025.

Patel says this agreement is extremely beneficial for the industrialisation of Africa and can help address unemployment.

It is important for us to try and retain this preferential access. It gives South Africa an edge. Ebrahim Patel, Trade, Industry, and Competition Minister

Trade is an important driver for job creation. Ebrahim Patel, Trade, Industry, and Competition Minister

He says the United States in our second largest country trading partner, after China.

However, our relationship with Russia amid the war in Ukraine is putting our place in this agreement under threat.

Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Patel says that this is a difficult time to make the case, but we are making the case on behalf of all the African countries involved, not just South Africa.

