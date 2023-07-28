Choosing the right backup power solution for your home to overcome loadshedding





Load-shedding in the cold Winter months has brought an added element of frustration. Unsurprisingly the search for reliable backup power solutions has become a top priority for many homeowners. While solar power has emerged as a popular choice, it may not always be feasible for everyone.

To better understand the variables at play, 702's Relebogile Mabotja hosted ACDC Dynamics' Brandon GoPaul and Leon van Tonder, exploring those essential questions homeowners and business owners should ask themselves when considering backup power solutions.

According to Mabotja's guests, determining the appropriate setup largely depends on two key factors: the specific appliances and devices requiring backup power and the desired duration of backup. ACDC Dynamics specializes in evaluating various options, making it easier for businesses and households to choose the most suitable product and find the best solution tailored to their needs.

Notably, ACDC Dynamic's services cater to people living in sectional title properties as well. By conducting a comprehensive evaluation of their customers' demands and requirements, they can recommend the most effective backup power system to endure load-shedding challenges.

My first question would be, what would you like to run during loadshedding and for how long? Brandon Gopaul, Category Specialist - ACDC Dynamics

To sustainably power a home or business during load-shedding, backup power should cover essential needs like work devices, WiFi, or a TV. However, some individuals may have additional power-hungry appliances such as geysers, heaters, and microwaves, which can be costlier to support with a backup system.

If you want to maintain the same lifestyle as you do with Eskom power, it is going to be expensive. Brandon Gopaul, Category Specialist - ACDC Dynamics

My advice would be to avoid heating food or using the kettle so that the costs are low and still have sustainability. Brandon Gopaul, Category Specialist - ACDC Dynamics

One significant consideration is that running a 2-kilowatt microwave for just 30 seconds on a 5-kilowatt battery backup system can consume almost 50% of the battery's power. For those who rent their properties or lack adequate space for solar panels, solar power may not be the most suitable option. In such cases, ACDC Dynamics suggests alternatives like gas heaters and stoves, along with installing a geyser timer which will only kick when the geyser receives power from Eskom's grid.

ACDC Dynamics is there to guide you throughout the process of choosing the right system. With the right backup power solution, you can keep their lights on and essential devices running even during the most challenging loadshedding periods. For more information visit the ACDC Dynamics website.