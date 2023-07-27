[WATCH] Husband unhappy with wife after she comes home from work with FLOWERS





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

A woman says that her colleagues bought her farewell gifts including flowers but her partner was upset and did not like the gifts.

She also continued to say that she was given flowers on her last day.

However, things turned sour when she got home to a husband who said 'Women should not bring flowers home.'

When she asked how other men felt about a woman getting flowers, one user said that there was nothing wrong with the flowers since it was a farewell gift.

See the image below.

Picture: Supplied/I love Fourways (BHC)

