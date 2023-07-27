YouTube Shorts usurps TikTok & Instagram Reels with more than 2bn monthly users
Google reports that more than two billion logged-in monthly users are watching YouTube Shorts, giving it an edge over other social media apps like TikTok and Instagram Reels.
Here's how shorts look on YouTube - it's basically a 10-15 second preview that hooks you (or not) into watching the entire video or episode.
Other than the shorter content, unlike regular videos on YouTube, shorts are vertical (similar to TikTok) in how it presents on the app.
This number is up from 1.5 billion monthly logged-in users for YouTube Shorts announced last year.
Google also said that YouTube brought in $7.67 billion through ads, beating analyst estimates and registering a growth of four percent year-on-year.
The company is also bringing 30-second "unskippable" ads to its premium ad offering YouTube Select.
YouTube is also focusing on multiple offerings apart from ads.
In April, it started offering pre-sales of the NFL Sunday Ticket subscription, which will stream in the Fall. YouTube has also reached an agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery to offer a Max-NFL Sunday Ticket bundle on YouTube TV.
There you go - YouTube is giving other social media apps a run for their money... could this be because shorter content is reigning supreme?
This article first appeared on KFM : YouTube Shorts usurps TikTok & Instagram Reels with more than 2bn monthly users
Source : https://www.youtube.com/hashtag/shorts
