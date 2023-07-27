[WATCH] Arnold Schwarzenegger opens up about taking ballet lessons
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Did you know bodybuilders can do ballet to gain muscle benefits?
Renowned international actor and director Arnold Schwarzenegger has opened up about why he enrolled in ballet lessons.
He shared a throwback video of himself and his bodybuilder friend, Franco Columbu, doing ballet lessons.
They were taught by a ballet teacher how to flex their muscles.
People always wonder why Franco and I took ballet lessons… pic.twitter.com/mcC6nmVp7n' Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) July 26, 2023
Schwarzenegger is taught by the coach to flex his biceps while looking up so that his face and arms move simultaneously.
The Terminator added that they have always wanted to try some different things to improve bodybuilding.
Scroll above to listen to what else is going viral.
