Welcome to the generation of 14 million 'no-voters'





Executive director for youth network ACTIVATE! Change Drivers Tebogo Suping joins John Maytham to discuss how the youth can be brought on board for the 2024 elections.

Why are so many of the country's youth not exercising their democratic right to vote?

Latest figures put the number of young South Africans who are not registered at around 14 million.

That's 14 million voices which will remain silent when the country goes to the polls next year.

So why are the youth not talking with their feet? What is behind their disengagement when it comes to the elections?

John Maytham speaks to Tebogo Suping, executive director at youth network ACTIVATE!

We need to ask the critical question, "why are you not showing up?" Tebogo Suping, Executive director - ACTIVATE!

Suping says we mustn't take for granted some of the structural causations behind the lack of electoral participation by the youth:

Young people are saying, I'm unemployed, I don't have access to quality education, they say they don't feel their needs are represented, they no longer trust politicians... Tebogo Suping, Executive director - ACTIVATE!

Suping adds that political apathy is not the only reason for those numbers:

They are saying, my not showing up is also a statement about the state of this country. Tebogo Suping, Executive director - ACTIVATE!

ACTIVATE! is currently taking part in roadshows being held across the country encouraging young people to vote:

You do need to realise that by not showing up you're adding to the problem. Tebogo Suping, Executive director - ACTIVATE!

To hear more from this interview with Tebogo Suping, executive director at ACTIVATE, click the podcast link above.

