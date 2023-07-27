#DealorNoDealZA: The Funny Chef brings home the bacon (R250K!) for charity
We officially have the second R250 000 win on Deal or No Deal South Africa!
Lebogang Tlokana, known as The Funny Chef, is a South African professional chef, comedian, and actress who played for her charity, the Rhema Children's Village, in this second celebrity week on Deal or No Deal South Africa.
She is only the second contestant on #DealorNoDealZA to win the full R250 000 pot! And it is all going to a worthy cause.
Watch the nail-biting (and emotional!) moment below where show host Kat reveals the amount The Funny Chef has won:
Tune in on Thursday (27 July) to #DealorNoDealZA at 7.30 pm on SABC1 and check out Wiseman Mncube (starring in the upcoming BET Africa biopic 'Nkalakatha: the Life of Mandoza' airing 16 August) playing for his charity, Ubuhle Bemfundo Creche.
This article first appeared on 947 : #DealorNoDealZA: The Funny Chef brings home the bacon (R250K!) for charity
More from Entertainment
Are cinemas revived thanks to #Barbenheimer? Ster-Kinekor CEO hopes so
Ster-Kinekor CEO Mark Sardi speaks about the future of cinema given the recent surge in attendance for Oppenheimer and Barbie.Read More
Jub Jub released on bail after arrest for rape, attempted murder
Jub Jub appeared in court on 27 July after handing himself over to police.Read More
YouTube Shorts usurps TikTok & Instagram Reels with more than 2bn monthly users
Google reports that more than two billion users are logging-in to YouTube Shorts every month.Read More
[LISTEN] YoungstaCPT and US musician Nilla Allin drops VOETSEK song collab!
"Who you know that got the hottest South African rapper voetsekking on their voetsek?" The EP drops on 28 July!Read More
Sinead O'Connor (56) has died
The Irish pop legend Sinead O'Connor, who ruled the airwaves in the 90s, has died at the age of 56.Read More
Here's what Cillian Murphy (and other actors) are REALLY smoking in movies...
Spoiler alert: it's not real cigarettes.Read More
Happy 59th Birthday, Sandra Bullock! Here's a look at her most iconic roles
From Miss Congeniality to Ocean’s 8, let’s look back at 10 of her most iconic movie roles.Read More
Happy 78th birthday, Helen Mirren!
Take a trip down memory lane with us as we celebrate Mirren's most iconic roles.Read More
Happy 80th birthday, Mick Jagger!
Despite turning 80, the iconic rock legend rocks on!Read More
More from Lifestyle
It's freezing! Haven Night Shelter needs your HELP to keep homeless warm
Haven Night Shelter chief executive officer Shaddie Valayadum says the cold weather is forcing more people off the streets and through their doors.Read More
Daily aspirin doesn’t prevent strokes in older, healthy people after all
New research led by Monash University shows daily, low-dose aspirin doesn’t prevent strokes in relatively healthy people over 70.Read More
Meet the 'Minister of Menstruation', changing the world one period at a time
Menstruation is a natural, biological function, yet there's still so much shame and stigma surrounding it.Read More
Kids are prone to dog bites... 'teaching them to read dogs is imperative'
According to a study from 2001, children 0-4 years in age are the most likely age group to suffer severe dog bites in Australia.Read More
It's Barbie's world and we're just living in it as product sales soar
Toys R Us has reported a 30% sales surge in Barbie dolls and accessories, and the main buyers aren't who you think they are.Read More
[LISTEN] Don't buy a second-hand car without doing this...
When buying a second-hand car there's no excuse not knowing what to do because the information you need is available.Read More
[LISTEN] Airbnb red flags: 'Did I pay for a fake listing?'
Here's why you need to "check everything, assume the worst" when doing transactions.Read More
Pastor kills impala in act of 'manhood' then posts: 'Ek het ‘n horing gekry'
A pastor who posed with a hunted buck in his bakkie for a joke on social media has lost a court case related to the incident.Read More
[WATCH] Arnold Schwarzenegger opens up about taking ballet lessons
Arnold Schwarzenegger: "People always wonder why Franco and I took ballet lessons."Read More