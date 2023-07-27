Midday Report Express: Integrity of VIP Unit's assault video questioned





The eight VIP Protection officer caught on video on the N1 assaulting three people are making their third appearance in court with the attorneys representing them making arguments in their defence. That’s the lead story in The Midday Report today.

The defence have called into question the integrity of the video that originally brought the whole affair into light. With the original owner of the video having not made themselves available for cross examinations, the defence has made the argument that video may not be trustworthy.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Thabiso Goba, EWN Reporter.

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

News24 Exclusive: 100s of CEOs sign pledge to improve South African economy

DA wants IPID Amendement Bill to be withheld from public participation.

Netball World Cup under way in Cape Town

