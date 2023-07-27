[LISTEN] Don't buy a second-hand car without doing this...





Uveka Rangappa interviews Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist (skip to 20:28).

There's no beating around the bush – life is expensive, very expensive and making purchases that can help make your life easy is become more and more inaccessible.

One of those purchases is a car, which is why many have chosen to go down the second-hand route.

However, knowing what to look out for to ensure that you're getting the most bang of your buck is important.

Buying a car / Pexels: Antoni Shkraba

RELATED: Balloon payment vs deposit: what you should know when considering buying a car

RELATED: 'Used-car sales are booming, but the bubble will soon burst'

RELATED: How to buy a new car – even if you can’t afford the monthly payments

The key factors to look out for when purchasing a second-hand car according to South Africa's biggest car financer, Wesbank are:

Total mileage

Vehicle age

Possible accident history

Service history

Most times, it’s only in dealership’s interests to source a VIN-based report for their own use when they are buying used cars to possibly negotiate a lower price.

However, Knowler recommends asking the dealership whether it has sourced a report on the car’s history prior to making a purchase, and ask to see it.

Here's the thing, there's no excuse not to know because that information is available. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

Who suffers if the report isn't made available? It's the customer, no body else. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.