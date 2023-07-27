It's Barbie's world and we're just living in it as product sales soar





Pippa Hudson interviews Catherine Jacoby, Marketing Manager at Toys R Us.

Pink – it's all we're seeing and wearing thanks to record-breaking 'Barbie' which was released last week.

According to reports, the film raked in $182 million at the American box office with a worldwide total of $337 million, but it's not the only thing on the rise.

Since the movie opened last week, toy seller Toys R Us has reported a 30% surge in Barbie dolls and accessories.

Currently, the retailer has over 110 products in the Barbie range.

What was once a doll sold mainly to young girls, today, Barbie has captured the hearts of all, regardless of age or gender.

Barbie, has and continues to pioneer diversity within dolls, says Jacoby.

She adds that there's been a huge increase within the adult toy market, in fact, 25% of toys globally are purchased by adults for adults.

Toys often evoke a nostalgic emotion and could even heal your inner child, says Jacoby.

Here's to staying young at heart because at the end of the day, imagination, life is your creation.

She's [Barbie] continuing to surprise us. Catherine Jacoby, Marketing Manager – Toys R Us

It's been phenomenal to see how the barbie brand has grown over the years. Catherine Jacoby, Marketing Manager – Toys R Us

It's quite a competitive market actually. Catherine Jacoby, Marketing Manager – Toys R Us

