Join the flip side with the new Galaxy Z Flip5 | Z Fold5





The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5 come with industry-leading form factors that offer unique, self expressive experiences for every user with sleek and compact designs, loads of customization options, and powerful performance. The new generation of foldables are carefully designed to meet the versatility, multi-tasking, and durability expectations of the modern user. The new Galaxy Flip5 offers greater customisation, more at your fingertips, and easier interactions on the go. It also has a large Flex Window that lets you frame up perfect selfies and capture them clearly with the 12MP rear camera using FlexCam for the best selfie experience on Samsung Galaxy Smartphone.

In addition to Galaxy Z Series, Samsung also unveiled the new Galaxy Tab S9 range which offers the Tab S9 Ultra, the Tab S9 Plus, and the Tab S9 base. Across all three models, Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays ensure epic viewing and entertainment experiences with the power of the Qualcomm Snapdragon! 8 Gen 2 processor for Galaxy. An in-box, IP68-rated S Pen helps users bring their ideas to life. As a Galaxy Tab S series device that has earned an IP68 rating, the Galaxy Tab S9 series enables users to follow their inspiration, both indoors and outdoors.

The Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic pack holistic health offerings and powerful performance in a refined and sleek design, boasting a slimmer bezel, a larger and more vibrant display, and a more interactive user interface. Both models also allow users to access a greater selection of versatile watch faces, as well as new band options that empower them to meet their goals.

Overall, Samsung's new range of Galaxy foldables, Galaxy Tab S9, and Galaxy Watch 6 offer a suite of features and functionalities that cater to the needs of the modern user. The Galaxy Z Flip5 will be available at a recommended retail price of R29 999, and the Galaxy Z Fold5 will start at R45 999. For Galaxy Flip and Fold fans, Samsung has also launched Galaxy Fliptown, a place to explore the tech giant's latest offerings in mobile phone experience. Follow Samsung on social media for more information on Galaxy Fliptown.

Pre-order your Galaxy Foldable device here