Over 100 CEOs sign a pledge to help government fix South Africa's problems





Bruce Whitfield speaks to Martin Kingston, leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA).

115 CEOs of South Africa's top companies have signed a pledge to assist government with initiatives to fixing several problems.

South Africa faces an array of issues, most notably being Eskom's power crisis.

Other problems include an ailing economy, crime & corruption, crumbling infrastructure and security concerns.

The companies are from a range of sectors, including energy & mining, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, finance, logistics and industrial.

The pledge states, 'As South African business leaders, we firmly believe in the immense potential of our country. We are committed to building it and have come together to address the current challenges to achieve sustainable, inclusive economic growth. Through strategic partnerships and focused interventions, we have the power to make a significant and positive impact on our nation, creating hope for all South Africans. We are resolutely committed to being a force for good'.

The pledge also commits to forming partnerships with various other stakeholders in society.

...what we've got is an overwhelming level of support from a significant number of additional companies, not only concerned about the current situation in the country in all of those areas, but prepared to put their expertise, skills and resources behind these initiatives. Martin Kingston, member of Business for South Africa

I think it sends a very strong signal, not just about the size of the problem, but about the level of commitment and patriotism expressed by all of these companies across every sector of the economy. Martin Kingston, member of Business for South Africa

It's not just large companies, but the small ones as well that are very much at risk. It's in their self interest to make sure that we can address the issues of loadshedding... Martin Kingston, member of Business for South Africa

