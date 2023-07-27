Who foots the bill for Jacob Zuma’s R18.2m corruption trial legal costs?
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).
The State Attorney is yet to recoup R18.2m of taxpayer money, spent by Jacob Zuma on his corruption trial.
It's been more than two years since the Supreme Court of Appeal ordered the State Attorney to recover the funds.
Zuma is due to appear in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg next month, where he will again try have prosecutor Billy Downer removed from his corruption trial.
One way to get the former president to pay up, could be to have his state pension attached to recover the R18.2m debt.
Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse says the State Attorney's slow pace in doing its job, smacks of incompetence.
It portrays incompetence. Ineptitude. Whichever way you want to look at it, they've been given this instruction two years ago. last year in March it said it was preparing to issue the summons, and still today...nothing.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa
There are legal actions that civil society can take. We'll contemplate whether it's worth it. Also engage with the authorities. Maybe this time around with a media spotlight on them they'll move a lot faster.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa
