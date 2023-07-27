Spur buys 60% stake in restaurant group Doppio Zero
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Val Nichas, CEO at Spur Corporation.
The Spur Corporation is hoping to strengthen its position in the daytime speciality dining and coffee markets with a 60% acquisition of the Doppio Zero restaurant group.
The Spur Corporation already owns Spur restaurants, The Hussar Grill, Nikos, Panarotti's and RocoMamas.
It will now look to grow Doppio Zero brand across South Africa, which includes 37 franchised and company-owned restaurants, including Doppio Zero, Piza e Vino and Modern Tailors.
Spur did not disclose the value of the transaction to investors when it made the announcement on Thursday.
The deal will take effect on 1 September, once all conditions are met and then given the go ahead by the competition commission.
They not only trade in the evening, but have a strong day-part market share. So for us, the acquisition of Doppio Zero is almost like buying another Hussar Grill, but in another category and in a different day part.Val Nichas, CEO at Spur Corporation
Our core business still remains the family-run, mainstream business, which is what South Africans want.Val Nichas, CEO at Spur Corporation
We will almost double its size with the acquisition...We don't have grandeur ideas about expanding beyond, sort of these type of acquisitions.Val Nichas, CEO at Spur Corporation
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Spur buys 60% stake in restaurant group Doppio Zero
Source : Kgothatso Mogale/EWN
