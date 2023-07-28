Another court showdown for Zuma and Downer

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Officer who solved Rosemary Ndlovu murders is 'happy she is behind bars' SA Police Service sergeant Keshi Benneth Mabunda has been named detective of the year for solving the Rosemary Ndlovu case. 28 July 2023 10:31 AM
It's freezing! Haven Night Shelter needs your HELP to keep homeless warm Haven Night Shelter chief executive officer Shaddie Valayadum says the cold weather is forcing more people off the streets and thr... 28 July 2023 10:10 AM
Jub Jub released on bail after arrest for rape, attempted murder Jub Jub appeared in court on 27 July after handing himself over to police. 28 July 2023 9:22 AM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women? Do women's leagues represent ALL women's rights, or only those that belong to a party? 27 July 2023 3:15 PM
Russia summit is a golden opportunity for Africa to get rid of Wagner Group Russia needs the summit to help it win more friends in Africa. 26 July 2023 11:19 AM
Mashatile agrees with UNDP that SA's 'high unemployment is a ticking time bomb' The latest report by the United Nations Development Programme has looked at youth unemployment in South Africa through a human dev... 26 July 2023 6:28 AM
View all Politics
Understanding the impact money-related stress has on our mental health How do we reduce anxiety about money? 27 July 2023 8:30 PM
Spur buys 60% stake in restaurant group Doppio Zero The Spur Corporation is hoping the acquisition will strengthen its presence in the daytime dining and coffee specialty markets. 27 July 2023 7:43 PM
Who foots the bill for Jacob Zuma’s R18.2m corruption trial legal costs? Zuma is due back in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court next month, in another attempt have prosecutor Billy Downer removed from his corr... 27 July 2023 7:08 PM
View all Business
Daily aspirin doesn’t prevent strokes in older, healthy people after all New research led by Monash University shows daily, low-dose aspirin doesn’t prevent strokes in relatively healthy people over 70. 28 July 2023 8:57 AM
Meet the 'Minister of Menstruation', changing the world one period at a time Menstruation is a natural, biological function, yet there's still so much shame and stigma surrounding it. 28 July 2023 8:24 AM
Kids are prone to dog bites... 'teaching them to read dogs is imperative' According to a study from 2001, children 0-4 years in age are the most likely age group to suffer severe dog bites in Australia. 27 July 2023 5:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
[LISTEN] 'Rassie: Stories of Life and Rugby' autobiography ready to be released Rugby legend, Rassie Erasmus and co-author David O’Sullivan speak on their new book's content and context. 28 July 2023 10:20 AM
Get ready, the Netball World Cup starts today! GO, PROTEAS! South Africa hosts the Netball World Cup for the first time. 28 July 2023 8:12 AM
Africa at the Netball World Cup: 4 teams are set to inspire the continent Hosting the event carries significant implications for SA, but also for the growth and image of the sport across the continent. 28 July 2023 7:52 AM
View all Sport
Are cinemas revived thanks to #Barbenheimer? Ster-Kinekor CEO hopes so Ster-Kinekor CEO Mark Sardi speaks about the future of cinema given the recent surge in attendance for Oppenheimer and Barbie. 28 July 2023 10:51 AM
#DealorNoDealZA: The Funny Chef brings home the bacon (R250K!) for charity Wednesday night's celebrity episode of #DealorNoDealZA was cooking on gas with only the second contestant to win the big pot. 27 July 2023 12:16 PM
YouTube Shorts usurps TikTok & Instagram Reels with more than 2bn monthly users Google reports that more than two billion users are logging-in to YouTube Shorts every month. 27 July 2023 12:05 PM
View all Entertainment
Ban smartphones from ALL schools, everywhere - United Nations UNESCO is calling for all smartphones to be banned from all schools around the world. 28 July 2023 9:54 AM
Mafia vs Democracy: Organised crime undermines ordinary people's civic honesty Research shows that ordinary people are less honest in countries where organised crime is prevalent. 27 July 2023 2:01 PM
Mediterranean engulfed by a 'ring of fire' as deadly wildfires rage on Deadly wildfires have been sweeping across the Mediterranean, affecting nine countries. 27 July 2023 11:22 AM
View all World
Russia-Africa summit: Black Sea Grain deal 'top of the agenda' President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the South African delegation at the second Russia-Africa summit. 27 July 2023 8:45 AM
Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities' [LISTEN] What actually happened during Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide. 24 July 2023 4:09 PM
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served? 24 July 2023 11:07 AM
View all Africa
'Jani was too honest to survive in SA' - Herman Lategan on Jani Allan's death Allan was widely considered to be one of the first celebrity journalists in SA, making her mark in the media in the 1980s. 27 July 2023 9:32 AM
MANDY WIENER: We must applaud (and protect) the eyewitness who did not look away The motorist who filmed VIP protection officers meting out abuse is being threatened, but she/he deserves a national order. 27 July 2023 7:01 AM
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
View all Opinion
Another court showdown for Zuma and Downer

Last month, the Pietermaritzburg High Court set aside the summonses as unlawful but Zuma has since filed a notice of intention to appeal that order, effectively suspending it.

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma is set to square off against state advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan in court again on Friday.

Last September, Zuma served the two with summonses to appear for private prosecution over his claims that the state had “leaked” Maughan what he deems to be a confidential doctor’s note during the course of his arms deal corruption trial, which Downer is the lead prosecutor on.

Last month, the Pietermaritzburg High Court set aside the summonses as unlawful but Zuma has since filed a notice of intention to appeal that order, effectively suspending it.

READ: Court sets aside Zuma's private prosecution of Downer & Maughan

Downer and Maughan have now approached the court on an urgent basis in a bid to have the order declared immediately enforceable, though.

In order to secure such an order, they have to show there are exceptional circumstances.

In support of this, Downer in his papers pointed to Zuma’s Stalingrad strategy.

“An application for leave to appeal the full court judgment will be part of the same Stalingrad tactic aimed at delaying the commencement of the criminal trial yet again, at worst, and, at best, avoiding it altogether,” he said.

He also pointed to Zuma’s latest application for his removal - which is set down to be argued next month and is largely rooted in the fact that the former president is now privately prosecuting Downer.

“Should the application for my removal be argued on the basis that I remain an accused in Mr Zuma’s private prosecution, despite the full court’s emphatic finding that the private prosecution is an abuse and the summons set aside, I and the State will suffer irreparable harm,” he said.

In addition, he highlighted that without the court’s intervention, he would still have to appear in the dock for the next scheduled sitting of the private prosecution next week.

“That appearance will signify the continuation of the private prosecution, in circumstances where a full bench of this court has declared it unlawful and set it aside. I personally will suffer the irreparable harm of again appearing as an accused in the abusive private prosecution. Such appearance will further irreparably undermine confidence in the courts and in the administration of justice”.

The application is set down for hearing on Friday together with another, similar application from Maughan.

In a statement this week, Mzwanele Manyi - the spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation - said the former president was opposing the case “on the grounds that it is not urgent, it is premature and no exceptional circumstances have been established”.


This article first appeared on EWN : Another court showdown for Zuma and Downer




More from Local

FILE: Sergeant Keshi Benneth Mabunda has been named detective of the year for solving the Rosemary Ndlovu case. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

Officer who solved Rosemary Ndlovu murders is 'happy she is behind bars'

28 July 2023 10:31 AM

SA Police Service sergeant Keshi Benneth Mabunda has been named detective of the year for solving the Rosemary Ndlovu case.

Read More

Photo: Unsplash/Nick Fewings

It's freezing! Haven Night Shelter needs your HELP to keep homeless warm

28 July 2023 10:10 AM

Haven Night Shelter chief executive officer Shaddie Valayadum says the cold weather is forcing more people off the streets and through their doors.

Read More

Jub Jub

Jub Jub released on bail after arrest for rape, attempted murder

28 July 2023 9:22 AM

Jub Jub appeared in court on 27 July after handing himself over to police.

Read More

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi addressed the media on the Nasi Ispani recruitment campaign on 14 July 2023. Picture: @GautengProvince/Twitter

Premier Lesufi commits to creating 6000 jobs every month for the next year

28 July 2023 8:49 AM

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has committed to creating 6000 jobs a month for the next year to address high unemployment.

Read More

The eight men who were filmed beating up three people on the side of the N1 highway in Johannesburg made their second appearance at the Randburg Magistrates Court on 26 July 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

N1 assault: Defence argues bail release for 8 accused won’t cause public outrage

28 July 2023 6:21 AM

The accused's defence said there was no evidence that their release on bail would cause any 'sense of shock in the public' or 'undermine public peace'.

Read More

gender equality / Pexels: EKATERINA BOLOVTSOVA

[LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women?

27 July 2023 3:15 PM

Do women's leagues represent ALL women's rights, or only those that belong to a party?

Read More

Picture: Pixabay.com

Pastor kills impala in act of 'manhood' then posts: 'Ek het ‘n horing gekry'

27 July 2023 2:56 PM

A pastor who posed with a hunted buck in his bakkie for a joke on social media has lost a court case related to the incident.

Read More

FILE: Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

Andre de Ruyter's book strikes a chord but falls flat on economic fixes

27 July 2023 1:50 PM

Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter published a book where he outlines the cause of South Africa's energy crisis.

Read More

Image: © kzenon/123rf.com

[WATCH] Husband unhappy with wife after she comes home from work with FLOWERS

27 July 2023 1:29 PM

Are there any complimentary gifts you don't want your partner to receive from friends and colleagues? This husband certainly thinks so...

Read More

Jacob Zuma. Picture: Twitter/@JGZ_Foundation

Patient or fugitive: Will Jacob Zuma return from Russia to a prison cell?

27 July 2023 1:21 PM

Earlier this month the ConCourt found Zuma must return to jail to serve out the rest of his sentence for contempt of court.

Read More

