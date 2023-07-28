Another court showdown for Zuma and Downer
JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma is set to square off against state advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan in court again on Friday.
Last September, Zuma served the two with summonses to appear for private prosecution over his claims that the state had “leaked” Maughan what he deems to be a confidential doctor’s note during the course of his arms deal corruption trial, which Downer is the lead prosecutor on.
Last month, the Pietermaritzburg High Court set aside the summonses as unlawful but Zuma has since filed a notice of intention to appeal that order, effectively suspending it.
READ: Court sets aside Zuma's private prosecution of Downer & Maughan
Downer and Maughan have now approached the court on an urgent basis in a bid to have the order declared immediately enforceable, though.
In order to secure such an order, they have to show there are exceptional circumstances.
In support of this, Downer in his papers pointed to Zuma’s Stalingrad strategy.
“An application for leave to appeal the full court judgment will be part of the same Stalingrad tactic aimed at delaying the commencement of the criminal trial yet again, at worst, and, at best, avoiding it altogether,” he said.
He also pointed to Zuma’s latest application for his removal - which is set down to be argued next month and is largely rooted in the fact that the former president is now privately prosecuting Downer.
“Should the application for my removal be argued on the basis that I remain an accused in Mr Zuma’s private prosecution, despite the full court’s emphatic finding that the private prosecution is an abuse and the summons set aside, I and the State will suffer irreparable harm,” he said.
In addition, he highlighted that without the court’s intervention, he would still have to appear in the dock for the next scheduled sitting of the private prosecution next week.
“That appearance will signify the continuation of the private prosecution, in circumstances where a full bench of this court has declared it unlawful and set it aside. I personally will suffer the irreparable harm of again appearing as an accused in the abusive private prosecution. Such appearance will further irreparably undermine confidence in the courts and in the administration of justice”.
The application is set down for hearing on Friday together with another, similar application from Maughan.
In a statement this week, Mzwanele Manyi - the spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation - said the former president was opposing the case “on the grounds that it is not urgent, it is premature and no exceptional circumstances have been established”.
This article first appeared on EWN : Another court showdown for Zuma and Downer
Source : Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Officer who solved Rosemary Ndlovu murders is 'happy she is behind bars'
SA Police Service sergeant Keshi Benneth Mabunda has been named detective of the year for solving the Rosemary Ndlovu case.Read More
It's freezing! Haven Night Shelter needs your HELP to keep homeless warm
Haven Night Shelter chief executive officer Shaddie Valayadum says the cold weather is forcing more people off the streets and through their doors.Read More
Jub Jub released on bail after arrest for rape, attempted murder
Jub Jub appeared in court on 27 July after handing himself over to police.Read More
Premier Lesufi commits to creating 6000 jobs every month for the next year
Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has committed to creating 6000 jobs a month for the next year to address high unemployment.Read More
N1 assault: Defence argues bail release for 8 accused won’t cause public outrage
The accused's defence said there was no evidence that their release on bail would cause any 'sense of shock in the public' or 'undermine public peace'.Read More
[LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women?
Do women's leagues represent ALL women's rights, or only those that belong to a party?Read More
Pastor kills impala in act of 'manhood' then posts: 'Ek het ‘n horing gekry'
A pastor who posed with a hunted buck in his bakkie for a joke on social media has lost a court case related to the incident.Read More
Andre de Ruyter's book strikes a chord but falls flat on economic fixes
Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter published a book where he outlines the cause of South Africa's energy crisis.Read More
[WATCH] Husband unhappy with wife after she comes home from work with FLOWERS
Are there any complimentary gifts you don't want your partner to receive from friends and colleagues? This husband certainly thinks so...Read More