Cassius Mailula ready to take his career to next level in Major League Soccer

Breakout football star Cassius Mailula says his move to Major League Soccer says he's eager to get his career in Major League Soccer going, following his transfer from Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 22-year-old secured a move to the MLS after just one season in the Sundowns first team in which he scored 15 goals in 31 matches across all competitions.

Mailula was also named Young Player of the Year.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Mailula says even though the move has come relatively quickly, he has worked hard for the opportunity.

The past season meant a lot to me. So many things changed and I got more opportunities. I didn’t expect things to be like this and coming from the academy not all players adapt that quickly to the level and intensity of the game. Cassius Mailula, Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder

It was an amazing season and I am happy that I got to play for an amazing team in Sundowns. I’m happy that we are supporting young talent and to be recognised and be given well wishes is amazing. With what I have been through and the people I had around me, it has been tough for me. Cassius Mailula, Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder

I am grateful that I was able to do certain things and get the motivation to carry on playing. There were many players around me that where getting promoted and I tried to hang in there when things weren’t easy. Going to school helped me and kept me grounded knowing that I would have something to fall back on if football doesn’t work out. Cassius Mailula, Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder

The forward added that coach Rhulani Mokwena also played a massive role in his development.

I remember the first time we trained with him, he spoke to me about how disciplined and hard working you must be to be in his team. He told me that everyone on the senior team are great people and you could see it. The senior players would help us with lifts to training and I am so happy that I got to learn from him and take what he taught me everywhere I go. Cassius Mailula, MLS Based Striker

He is such an amazing human being, he is one person that spoke to me personally and knew when I was not focused and he understands the importance of being mentally strong Cassius Mailula, MLS Based Striker

Mailula’s representative, Karabo Tshabuse also gave some insights as to how the move came about.

You don’t want to do a disservice to someone who is so intelligent and knows what he wants for his future. It was important for us to throw out the scouting network wide. Karabo Tshabuse, Cassius Mailula's Representative

We know Europe is ultimately the goal for him and we looked at the best pathways for him to get there. Everything happened when it was meant to and it came at a time when the management and regime was thinking about the players and what’s best for them, even though that might not be the best move for the club itself. Interests need to be upheld and respected and the salaries are different based on the club you are at. It is at the moment where the league has a lot of protection. Karabo Tshabuse, Cassius Mailula's Representative

This article first appeared on 947 : Cassius Mailula ready to take his career to next level in Major League Soccer