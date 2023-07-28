N1 assault: Defence argues bail release for 8 accused won’t cause public outrage





JOHANNESBURG - The defence lawyers representing the protectors of Deputy President Paul Mashatile said there wouldn’t be public outrage if they are released on bail.

The eight VIP Protection Unit members appeared at the Randburg Magistrates Court on Thursday where they face charges of assault, causing malicious damage to property, and pointing of a firearm.

Earlier in July, a video emerged showing the men beating up civilians on the side of the N1 highway in Johannesburg.

On Wednesday, Advocate Fanie Kabani, representing four of the accused, told the court that police bowed to pressure from the media and civil society to make an arrest.

However, on Thursday, another defence lawyer, Mbhoni Mahlaule, denied that there would be any external pressure from the media or the public if the accused were released on bail.

"We don’t have evidence that their release will cause a sense of shock in the public or undermine public peace, public order, or undermine or jeopardise the justice system or bail systems.

"As it stands your worship, we don’t even have protestors outside court indicating their dissatisfaction, should the accused be released on bail."

The prosecution team argued the accused men would pose a threat to the safety of the witnesses if they are released.

A decision on bail is expected on 4 August.

