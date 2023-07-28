Get ready, the Netball World Cup starts today! GO, PROTEAS!
Africa Melane speaks to tournament director Priscilla Masisi ahead of the start of the Netball World Cup today (28 July).
The Cape Town ICC will come alive today (28 July) as the Netball World Cup kicks off.
Sixteen teams are coming together in Cape Town for the tournament which runs until 6 August.
Africa's first-ever Netball World Cup will be action-packed, with 60 matches played across two courts.
RELATED: 'Africa's first-ever Netball World Cup will be a momentous occasion'
The tournament comprises three phases – two group phases before the knockout and placing phase.
While the teams have been hard at work preparing and training, they have also been taking in the beautiful sites that Cape Town has to offer.
[The teams] are enjoying Cape Town.Priscilla Masisi, tournament director – Netball World Cup
She adds that Team SA - ranked fifth in the world - has a really good chance of taking it all the way.
We have competitors, and a strong team and they have done well so they do stand a good chance.Priscilla Masisi, tournament director – Netball World Cup
Looking to get in on the action? Tickets are still available if you’re in Cape Town.
A fan park has also been set up outside the Cape Town ICC.
RELATED: Netball World Cup fan park opens with a lekker local lineup on 26 July
For everyone else, be sure to tune in to SuperSport and SABC for the live broadcasts.
The opening ceremony takes place today (28 July) at 4 pm.
There will also be four games on the court today:
• 9 am: New Zealand v Trinidad and Tobago
• 11 am: Australia v Zimbabwe
• 6 pm: South Africa v Wales
• 8 pm: England v Barbados
You can find the full fixtures for the group stages here.
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on 947 : Get ready, the Netball World Cup starts today! GO, PROTEAS!
More from Sport
[LISTEN] 'Rassie: Stories of Life and Rugby' autobiography ready to be released
Rugby legend, Rassie Erasmus and co-author David O’Sullivan speak on their new book's content and context.Read More
Women’s World Cup: 5 issues holding back the female game
Women are facing several hurdles from equipment designed for men to being paid less fairly.Read More
Africa at the Netball World Cup: 4 teams are set to inspire the continent
Hosting the event carries significant implications for SA, but also for the growth and image of the sport across the continent.Read More
Transformation in sport: 'Springboks have made great strides in last 7 years'
The issue of transformation in South African rugby has again reared its head following the squad announcement for SA vs Argentina.Read More
'Season of transformation and growth ahead for Kaizer Chiefs' - Jessica Motaung
Molefi Ntseki takes over from Arthur Zwane as the new Amakhosi head coach.Read More
Netball World Cup: An untold black sport history of South Africa
The 2023 Netball World Cup kicks off in Cape Town on Friday.Read More
Royal AM application to have FIFA ban overturned thrown out by CAS
A transfer ban was imposed on the KZN outfit last month after the Premier Soccer League club failed to pay an amount of R12-million owed to former striker Samir Nurkovic.Read More
Kylian Mbappe's potential move to Saudi League shaking up the world of football
Karim Benzema, N’golo Kante, Edouard Mendy, Ruben Neves and Roberto Firmino are just a few big name players to have made the move to the cash rich league.Read More
[LISTEN] A Dummy's Guide to Netball (GO, PROTEAS!!)
With the Netball World Cup kicking off, the Head coach of Maties, Zanele Mdodana, joins John Maytham to teach him the basics.Read More