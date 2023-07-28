Ban smartphones from ALL schools, everywhere - United Nations

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Officer who solved Rosemary Ndlovu murders is 'happy she is behind bars' SA Police Service sergeant Keshi Benneth Mabunda has been named detective of the year for solving the Rosemary Ndlovu case. 28 July 2023 10:31 AM
It's freezing! Haven Night Shelter needs your HELP to keep homeless warm Haven Night Shelter chief executive officer Shaddie Valayadum says the cold weather is forcing more people off the streets and thr... 28 July 2023 10:10 AM
Jub Jub released on bail after arrest for rape, attempted murder Jub Jub appeared in court on 27 July after handing himself over to police. 28 July 2023 9:22 AM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women? Do women's leagues represent ALL women's rights, or only those that belong to a party? 27 July 2023 3:15 PM
Russia summit is a golden opportunity for Africa to get rid of Wagner Group Russia needs the summit to help it win more friends in Africa. 26 July 2023 11:19 AM
Mashatile agrees with UNDP that SA's 'high unemployment is a ticking time bomb' The latest report by the United Nations Development Programme has looked at youth unemployment in South Africa through a human dev... 26 July 2023 6:28 AM
View all Politics
Understanding the impact money-related stress has on our mental health How do we reduce anxiety about money? 27 July 2023 8:30 PM
Spur buys 60% stake in restaurant group Doppio Zero The Spur Corporation is hoping the acquisition will strengthen its presence in the daytime dining and coffee specialty markets. 27 July 2023 7:43 PM
Who foots the bill for Jacob Zuma’s R18.2m corruption trial legal costs? Zuma is due back in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court next month, in another attempt have prosecutor Billy Downer removed from his corr... 27 July 2023 7:08 PM
View all Business
Daily aspirin doesn’t prevent strokes in older, healthy people after all New research led by Monash University shows daily, low-dose aspirin doesn’t prevent strokes in relatively healthy people over 70. 28 July 2023 8:57 AM
Meet the 'Minister of Menstruation', changing the world one period at a time Menstruation is a natural, biological function, yet there's still so much shame and stigma surrounding it. 28 July 2023 8:24 AM
Kids are prone to dog bites... 'teaching them to read dogs is imperative' According to a study from 2001, children 0-4 years in age are the most likely age group to suffer severe dog bites in Australia. 27 July 2023 5:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
[LISTEN] 'Rassie: Stories of Life and Rugby' autobiography ready to be released Rugby legend, Rassie Erasmus and co-author David O’Sullivan speak on their new book's content and context. 28 July 2023 10:20 AM
Get ready, the Netball World Cup starts today! GO, PROTEAS! South Africa hosts the Netball World Cup for the first time. 28 July 2023 8:12 AM
Africa at the Netball World Cup: 4 teams are set to inspire the continent Hosting the event carries significant implications for SA, but also for the growth and image of the sport across the continent. 28 July 2023 7:52 AM
View all Sport
Are cinemas revived thanks to #Barbenheimer? Ster-Kinekor CEO hopes so Ster-Kinekor CEO Mark Sardi speaks about the future of cinema given the recent surge in attendance for Oppenheimer and Barbie. 28 July 2023 10:51 AM
#DealorNoDealZA: The Funny Chef brings home the bacon (R250K!) for charity Wednesday night's celebrity episode of #DealorNoDealZA was cooking on gas with only the second contestant to win the big pot. 27 July 2023 12:16 PM
YouTube Shorts usurps TikTok & Instagram Reels with more than 2bn monthly users Google reports that more than two billion users are logging-in to YouTube Shorts every month. 27 July 2023 12:05 PM
View all Entertainment
Ban smartphones from ALL schools, everywhere - United Nations UNESCO is calling for all smartphones to be banned from all schools around the world. 28 July 2023 9:54 AM
Mafia vs Democracy: Organised crime undermines ordinary people's civic honesty Research shows that ordinary people are less honest in countries where organised crime is prevalent. 27 July 2023 2:01 PM
Mediterranean engulfed by a 'ring of fire' as deadly wildfires rage on Deadly wildfires have been sweeping across the Mediterranean, affecting nine countries. 27 July 2023 11:22 AM
View all World
Russia-Africa summit: Black Sea Grain deal 'top of the agenda' President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the South African delegation at the second Russia-Africa summit. 27 July 2023 8:45 AM
Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities' [LISTEN] What actually happened during Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide. 24 July 2023 4:09 PM
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served? 24 July 2023 11:07 AM
View all Africa
'Jani was too honest to survive in SA' - Herman Lategan on Jani Allan's death Allan was widely considered to be one of the first celebrity journalists in SA, making her mark in the media in the 1980s. 27 July 2023 9:32 AM
MANDY WIENER: We must applaud (and protect) the eyewitness who did not look away The motorist who filmed VIP protection officers meting out abuse is being threatened, but she/he deserves a national order. 27 July 2023 7:01 AM
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Ban smartphones from ALL schools, everywhere - United Nations

28 July 2023 9:54 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Smartphones
UNESCO

UNESCO is calling for all smartphones to be banned from all schools around the world.

John Perlman speaks with Kate Farina, Founder of Be In Touch.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has recommended that smartphones should be removed from classrooms to prevent distraction, cyberbullying and to improve learning.

They say there is evidence that high levels of screen time and phone usage negatively impact emotional stability in children and performance in schools.

Farina says that this has been a long time coming, as France banned smartphones in schools five years ago.

Up until now, it has really been left to schools.

Kate Farina, Founder - Be In Touch

This is not really something new, there has been a lot of research.

Kate Farina, Founder - Be In Touch
Image source: 123RF
Image source: 123RF

She adds that students who do not have access to their phones during the school day are more successful both academically and socially.

Listen to the interview for more.




28 July 2023 9:54 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Smartphones
UNESCO

More from World

© rawpixel/123rf.com

Mafia vs Democracy: Organised crime undermines ordinary people's civic honesty

27 July 2023 2:01 PM

Research shows that ordinary people are less honest in countries where organised crime is prevalent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © maimento/123rf.com

Mediterranean engulfed by a 'ring of fire' as deadly wildfires rage on

27 July 2023 11:22 AM

Deadly wildfires have been sweeping across the Mediterranean, affecting nine countries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Maryland GovPics

Kevin Spacey found innocent of all charges against him

27 July 2023 9:19 AM

Actor Kevin Spacey has been cleared of all sexual assault charges at his trial in London.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its influence. Wikimedia Commons: The Presidential Press and Information Office

Russia summit is a golden opportunity for Africa to get rid of Wagner Group

26 July 2023 11:19 AM

Russia needs the summit to help it win more friends in Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: China's former foreign minister Qin Gang. Picture: Wikimedia commons

China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang sacked after 'disappearing' for a month

26 July 2023 9:22 AM

China’s foreign minister Qin Gang has been forcefully ousted after a month-long absence from public view.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Devastating Wildfires In Greece / Twitter: @sirajnoorani

[WATCH] Greece 'at war with fire' as vicious wildfires blaze across islands

25 July 2023 12:02 PM

If you had plans to ditch South Africa's winter for a warm summer in Greece, it might be time to make alternative plans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A civilian hugs a soldier of the Wagner PMCs on a tank with flowers in a muzzle after the end of the mutiny/ Wikimedia Commons: Fargoh

Human Rights Watch accuses Wagner Group of killing and torturing dozens in Mali

25 July 2023 11:35 AM

According to the rights group, the abuse and torture has been happening since late 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tens of millions of people in the northern hemisphere have been suffering through intense heat this summer as the world appears headed for its hottest July on record. Picture: leolintang/123rf.com

The world is breaking dangerous climate records as the planet gets hotter

24 July 2023 12:09 PM

The UN has issued a warning as parts of the world experience dangerously high temperatures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its influence. Wikimedia Commons: The Presidential Press and Information Office

Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power

24 July 2023 11:07 AM

The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The 1975. Picture: Begoña from Errenteria, España, via Wikimedia Commons

Malaysia (where homosexuality is illegal) bans 'The 1975' after kiss on stage

24 July 2023 9:56 AM

The 1975’s concerts in Malaysia and Indonesia have been cancelled after comments about the countries' homophobic laws.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Jub Jub released on bail after arrest for rape, attempted murder

Entertainment Local

Ban smartphones from ALL schools, everywhere - United Nations

World

Malema praises Mazzotti, says EFF 'not ashamed of associating with him'

Politics

EWN Highlights

Malema calls for more scrutiny on role of National Treasury

28 July 2023 11:27 AM

Orlando Pirates' Thembinkosi Lorch set to know sentencing fate for assaulting ex

28 July 2023 11:20 AM

Another court showdown for Zuma and Downer

28 July 2023 10:25 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA