Ban smartphones from ALL schools, everywhere - United Nations
John Perlman speaks with Kate Farina, Founder of Be In Touch.
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has recommended that smartphones should be removed from classrooms to prevent distraction, cyberbullying and to improve learning.
They say there is evidence that high levels of screen time and phone usage negatively impact emotional stability in children and performance in schools.
Farina says that this has been a long time coming, as France banned smartphones in schools five years ago.
Up until now, it has really been left to schools.Kate Farina, Founder - Be In Touch
This is not really something new, there has been a lot of research.Kate Farina, Founder - Be In Touch
She adds that students who do not have access to their phones during the school day are more successful both academically and socially.
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_82967768_ordinary-children-playing-with-the-phone-on-bench-outdoors.html
More from World
Mafia vs Democracy: Organised crime undermines ordinary people's civic honesty
Research shows that ordinary people are less honest in countries where organised crime is prevalent.Read More
Mediterranean engulfed by a 'ring of fire' as deadly wildfires rage on
Deadly wildfires have been sweeping across the Mediterranean, affecting nine countries.Read More
Kevin Spacey found innocent of all charges against him
Actor Kevin Spacey has been cleared of all sexual assault charges at his trial in London.Read More
Russia summit is a golden opportunity for Africa to get rid of Wagner Group
Russia needs the summit to help it win more friends in Africa.Read More
China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang sacked after 'disappearing' for a month
China’s foreign minister Qin Gang has been forcefully ousted after a month-long absence from public view.Read More
[WATCH] Greece 'at war with fire' as vicious wildfires blaze across islands
If you had plans to ditch South Africa's winter for a warm summer in Greece, it might be time to make alternative plans.Read More
Human Rights Watch accuses Wagner Group of killing and torturing dozens in Mali
According to the rights group, the abuse and torture has been happening since late 2022.Read More
The world is breaking dangerous climate records as the planet gets hotter
The UN has issued a warning as parts of the world experience dangerously high temperatures.Read More
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power
The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served?Read More