



Lester Kiewit speaks to South African Director of Rugby, Rassie Erasmus and co-author, David O’Sullivan chat about Rassie's autobiography, “Rassie: Stories of Life and Rugby."

Listen to the conversation below.

Erasmus and O'Sullivan says “Rassie: Stories of Life and Rugby” details the former Springbok player and coach's stories of how he took a different approach to create winning teams, both at domestic and international levels.

Erasmus says he wanted to write this autobiography so that the legacy of South African rugby can remain legendary.

When I'm irrelevant in two or three years time, the structures of rugby still works and that the sport can actually go on. Rassie Erasmus, South African Director of Rugby

Overall, Erasmus says that his career has been filled with highs and lows "but the lows doesn't take the spirit away."

Erasmus also says the book isn't just about his professional journey, it also shared personal details about his life, family and childhood.

I'm going to tell everything so everyone can understand how I made decisions. There are things that happened to me as a child that changed the way I looked at things inside rugby and things we struggle to understand in South African sport. Rassie Erasmus, South African Director of Rugby

The book is set to launch on 1 August.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] 'Rassie: Stories of Life and Rugby' autobiography ready to be released