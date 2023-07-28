Streaming issues? Report here
[LISTEN] Can companies take legal action if you pitch up to work high on weed?

28 July 2023 11:19 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
cannabis
legalise cannabis

While the private use of cannabis has become legal in South Africa, what happens if you show up to work high?

John Maytham interviews Silindokuhle Magagula, Senior Associate at ENSafrica.

Labour Court's decision in the case of Marasi vs Petroleum Oil and Gas Corporation of South Africa to legalise the private use of cannabis has raised eyebrows about the right to use cannabis for cultural purposes and workplace testing policies.

© martinak/123rf.com
© martinak/123rf.com

RELATED: Cannabis Training Academy offers 'higher' education

RELATED: Legalising cannabis may influence drop in codeine demand – US study

RELATED: Can you smoke cannabis in a rental property?

RELATED: Interested in dabbling with weed (aka dagga)? Here's how to do it safely

The case goes as follows:

  • An employer had implemented a policy aimed at dealing with the use of alcohol and other substances by employees.
  • The policy provided for annual and ad hoc medical assessments of employees to ensure their fitness for duty, which included testing for the use of substances such as cannabis.
  • An employee tested positive for cannabis which was consumed for cultural reasons, with levels above permissible limit as per policy.
  • The employee argued that the policy was outdated and contradicted the Constitutional Court’s decision in Prince III.
  • While the court acknowledged that the employee experienced negative impacts on his dignity, they emphasised that the existence of discrimination does not depend on the feeling of affected individuals, and ruled that there had been no unfair discrimination.

Magagula says that an employer is within their right to discipline an employee for breaching its rules regarding the use of cannabis, as long as the rules are reasonable.

She adds that it can only be reasonable if the employer is able to provide insight on the effects that cannabis has on work flow and one's ability to perform their tasks adequately.

When an employer and employee enter into a contract of employment, they do so on the basis that the employee will be governed by certain rules of the employer.

Silindokuhle Magagula, Senior Associate – ENSafrica

The employer has to show that the employee coming to work with traces of cannabis in their system negatively affect the safety of its employees.

Silindokuhle Magagula, Senior Associate – ENSafrica

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Can companies take legal action if you pitch up to work high on weed?




