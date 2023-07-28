Are cinemas revived thanks to #Barbenheimer? Ster-Kinekor CEO hopes so





Lester Kiewit speaks to Ster Kinekor CEO, Mark Sardi about the future of motion pictures on the big screen given the recent attendance of movies Oppenheimer and Barbie.

Barbie and Oppenheimer made a record-breaking attendance since they were released over the same weekend at the cinemas, hence the #Barbenheimer trend online.

Barbie raked in $182 million at the American box office with a worldwide total of $337 million while Oppenheimer banked a whopping $175 million which Sardi says was the "largest amount seen in last four years."

The decline in movie-goers is largely because people prefer to use their money for a streaming service subscription which lasts all month rather than a once-off experience at the cinema, says Sardi.

Another reason is because some movies are being produced for streaming only. Sardi explains that if you release something in cinema - you have a greater chance of getting content on streaming platforms so "collaboration" with streaming platforms should be looked at.

Sardi says, the recent interest in people watching Barbie and Oppenheimer at the movies "can only be good for the industry."

SaRdi also says that people are willing to pay for movies that are "interesting enough."

When you come out with something new and something different... it will capture the public's imagination. Mark Sardi, CEO - Ster-Kinekor

Kiewit asks: Is streaming going to replace cinema?

Sardi says, "Cinema is the only industry that survived the technology disruption event and won."

Overall, Sardi is hopeful that cinema is "majestic" enough for people to experience.

Let's hope the box office taking over this weekend will make studios more generous in how they come to the party. Mark Sardi, CEO - Ster-Kinekor

Kiewit wonders if the number of movie goers will decline after the #Barbenheimer craze and whether it was enough to keep the big screen alive.

