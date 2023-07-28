Former military vets claim US recovered ‘non-human biologics’ from crash sites
Clement Manyathela speaks to foreign correspondent, Adam Gilcrest about the world’s trending news stories, including America’s UFO investigation.
(Skip to 1:37)
The UFO community may have gotten a major win this week after three military veterans testified in Congress that the US government has been secretly retrieving UFOs and "non-human biologics".
Executive director of Americans for Safe Aerospace Ryan Graves, retired Air Force Major David Grusch and retired Navy Commander David Fravor spoke of objects that defied physics, "non-human biologics" recovered from crafts and pilots that were too afraid to speak up.
This was a major turning point as talk of UFOs have been solely lore and conspiracy related for decades.
I am never quite convinced by somebody who says they were beamed up… but these guys are former US Intelligence officers taking about their own contact with UAPs (unidentified aerial phenomena).Adam Gilcrest, foreign correspondent
BBC reports that Grusch hinted US government officials were suppressing information and punished whistleblowers, but he couldn’t’ go into further details in public because of classification laws.
This, however, also brings about the question as to why these alleged crash sites only appear to be in the US.
It seems a little strange that the aliens seem to be going for America and pretty much nowhere else.Adam Gilcrest, foreign correspondent
This article first appeared on 947
