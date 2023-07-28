Allyship or dependency... What is Putin's goal with Russia-Africa summit?





Clarence Ford speaks with Marie Sina, Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent.

According to Sina the German development minister said the summit looks like a PR stunt and aims to create a dependency rather than allyship.

There is a lot of criticism and critical voices coming out of Europe and Germany. Marie Sina, DW Correspondent

As a result of the war in Ukraine, Russia has been sidelined and sanctioned by Western Countries and Vladimir Putin has an international arrest warrant over his head.

In addition to this there is political instability in the nation and has had a recent failed mutiny.

This summit is a chance for Russia to flex its political muscles and to show that it still has allies on the international stage. Marie Sina, DW Correspondent

Russia is pushing this narrative at the summit that it is a closer ally to Africa than the West is. Marie Sina, DW Correspondent

At the summit Russia has promised free Russian grain to six African countries after withdrawing from the Black Sea grain deal.

Sina says this grain will specifically be going to countries that are already allies of Russia.

Putin is trying to win over African hearts and minds. Marie Sina, DW Correspondent

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg taking place from 27 to 28 July 2023. Picture: GCIS

Is that really an alternative to this previously functioning deal? Marie Sina, DW Correspondent

