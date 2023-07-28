Chilly weather = Netflix & chill with these highly recommended shows

Streaming issues? Report here
Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020 Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soundtracks of My Life
See full line-up
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Why SA's breastfeeding rate is shockingly low Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, caree... 29 July 2023 9:08 AM
High Court quashes government's beef with plant-based meat The High Court has ruled against government's seizure of vegetable-based products with names associated to meat products. 28 July 2023 5:33 PM
South Africa's first-of-its-kind laptop library is here thanks to TechMarkit Thanks to their first-of-its-kind Laptop Library programme you can "lend" a laptop or notebook for a nominal refundable deposit. 28 July 2023 4:01 PM
View all Local
Malema praises Mazzotti, says EFF 'not ashamed of associating with him' The controversial tobacco trader who gave the red berets money in order to register as a political party with the Independent Elec... 28 July 2023 8:03 AM
[LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women? Do women's leagues represent ALL women's rights, or only those that belong to a party? 27 July 2023 3:15 PM
Russia summit is a golden opportunity for Africa to get rid of Wagner Group Russia needs the summit to help it win more friends in Africa. 26 July 2023 11:19 AM
View all Politics
High Court quashes government's beef with plant-based meat The High Court has ruled against government's seizure of vegetable-based products with names associated to meat products. 28 July 2023 5:33 PM
South Africa's first-of-its-kind laptop library is here thanks to TechMarkit Thanks to their first-of-its-kind Laptop Library programme you can "lend" a laptop or notebook for a nominal refundable deposit. 28 July 2023 4:01 PM
Premier Lesufi commits to creating 6000 jobs every month for the next year Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has committed to creating 6000 jobs a month for the next year to address high unemployment. 28 July 2023 8:49 AM
View all Business
Do chains and whips excite you? Impact play might be for you If the idea of striking or being struck by your partner excites you, impact play can be a fun way to spice up your sex life. 28 July 2023 2:53 PM
[WATCH] Life hack!! There is a simple and seamless way to crack an EGG Did you know there is a simple and seamless way to crack an egg? 28 July 2023 2:18 PM
[LISTEN] Can companies take legal action if you pitch up to work high on weed? While the private use of cannabis has become legal in South Africa, what happens if you show up to work high? 28 July 2023 11:19 AM
View all Lifestyle
Maimane Phiri Games reaches its climax and celebrates 23 year anniversary Phiri, a Bafana Bafana player at the 1998 Fifa World Cup, relaunched his annual MAP Games in 2022 after a two-tear COVID enforced... 28 July 2023 9:18 PM
'I want to be remembered as one of the African greats' - Jonathan Kuminga The Golden State Warriors player already became an NBA champion in his rookie season in 2021. 28 July 2023 9:14 PM
Cassius Mailula ready to take his career to next level in Major League Soccer The 22-year-old secured a move to the MLS after just one season in the Mamelodi Sundowns first team. 28 July 2023 4:45 PM
View all Sport
Chilly weather = Netflix & chill with these highly recommended shows This weekend's weather is perfect to Netflix and chill! Matt Green has a list of shows to keep you entertained as it pours. 28 July 2023 12:50 PM
Are cinemas revived thanks to #Barbenheimer? Ster-Kinekor CEO hopes so Ster-Kinekor CEO Mark Sardi speaks about the future of cinema given the recent surge in attendance for Oppenheimer and Barbie. 28 July 2023 10:51 AM
Jub Jub released on bail after arrest for rape, attempted murder Jub Jub appeared in court on 27 July after handing himself over to police. 28 July 2023 9:22 AM
View all Entertainment
Singapore executes woman for first time in almost two decades Saridewi Binte Djamani was hanged in Singapore on Friday afternoon after being convicted of a drug crime. 28 July 2023 3:08 PM
Allyship or dependency... What is Putin's goal with Russia-Africa summit? The Russia-Africa summit is currently underway, but many European countries are skeptical of the summit. 28 July 2023 12:37 PM
Ban smartphones from ALL schools, everywhere - United Nations UNESCO is calling for all smartphones to be banned from all schools around the world. 28 July 2023 9:54 AM
View all World
Russia-Africa summit: Black Sea Grain deal 'top of the agenda' President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the South African delegation at the second Russia-Africa summit. 27 July 2023 8:45 AM
Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities' [LISTEN] What actually happened during Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide. 24 July 2023 4:09 PM
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served? 24 July 2023 11:07 AM
View all Africa
'Jani was too honest to survive in SA' - Herman Lategan on Jani Allan's death Allan was widely considered to be one of the first celebrity journalists in SA, making her mark in the media in the 1980s. 27 July 2023 9:32 AM
MANDY WIENER: We must applaud (and protect) the eyewitness who did not look away The motorist who filmed VIP protection officers meting out abuse is being threatened, but she/he deserves a national order. 27 July 2023 7:01 AM
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Chilly weather = Netflix & chill with these highly recommended shows

28 July 2023 12:50 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Lester Kiewit
netflix and chill
Good morning Cape Town

This weekend's weather is perfect to Netflix and chill! Matt Green has a list of shows to keep you entertained as it pours.

Lester Kiewit chats to our binge-buddy Matt Green on some small screen entertainment choices to enjoy this weekend.

Listen to the conversation below.

Green recommends putting these on your watch list:

This Body Works for Me (Showmax)

With two seasons, this series is a local production following seven women working in the adult entertainment industry in South Africa.

Green says, the series is "full of drama and conflict. So, avoid it if you're easily offended but it is interesting to hear more about the ins and outs of the industry."

The Witcher (Netflix)

The fantasy show is based on a Polish writer's book which is based in a mid-evil era with tons of action and romance.

There are three seasons which will keep you binging for a while.

Green says this one is "quite entertaining".

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Season three of this one starts in August.

As Green says, this series has it all since it's a murder-mystery, dramedy and romance about neighbours living in the same apartment who's love for murder-mystery podcasts bring them together in investigating real life murders.

This one is extra spectacular since it stars, Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin.

Enjoy the cuddles and binge-watching weekend!

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Chilly weather = Netflix & chill with these highly recommended shows




28 July 2023 12:50 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Lester Kiewit
netflix and chill
Good morning Cape Town

More from Entertainment

© fergregory/123rf.com

Are cinemas revived thanks to #Barbenheimer? Ster-Kinekor CEO hopes so

28 July 2023 10:51 AM

Ster-Kinekor CEO Mark Sardi speaks about the future of cinema given the recent surge in attendance for Oppenheimer and Barbie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jub Jub

Jub Jub released on bail after arrest for rape, attempted murder

28 July 2023 9:22 AM

Jub Jub appeared in court on 27 July after handing himself over to police.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

#DealorNoDealZA: The Funny Chef brings home the bacon (R250K!) for charity

27 July 2023 12:16 PM

Wednesday night's celebrity episode of #DealorNoDealZA was cooking on gas with only the second contestant to win the big pot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: YouTube #shorts page

YouTube Shorts usurps TikTok & Instagram Reels with more than 2bn monthly users

27 July 2023 12:05 PM

Google reports that more than two billion users are logging-in to YouTube Shorts every month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] YoungstaCPT and US musician Nilla Allin drops VOETSEK song collab!

27 July 2023 8:10 AM

"Who you know that got the hottest South African rapper voetsekking on their voetsek?" The EP drops on 28 July!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image courtesy of Bryan Ledgard (https://www.flickr.com/people/97355030@N00)

Sinead O'Connor (56) has died

27 July 2023 6:21 AM

The Irish pop legend Sinead O'Connor, who ruled the airwaves in the 90s, has died at the age of 56.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Tim Cornbill

Here's what Cillian Murphy (and other actors) are REALLY smoking in movies...

26 July 2023 12:37 PM

Spoiler alert: it's not real cigarettes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American actress and producer, Sandra Bullock. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore

Happy 59th Birthday, Sandra Bullock! Here's a look at her most iconic roles

26 July 2023 10:22 AM

From Miss Congeniality to Ocean’s 8, let’s look back at 10 of her most iconic movie roles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Elena Ternovaja

Happy 78th birthday, Helen Mirren!

26 July 2023 8:57 AM

Take a trip down memory lane with us as we celebrate Mirren's most iconic roles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

English singer, songwriter and Rolling Stones frontman, Mick Jagger. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Raph_PH

Happy 80th birthday, Mick Jagger!

26 July 2023 8:28 AM

Despite turning 80, the iconic rock legend rocks on!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Jub Jub released on bail after arrest for rape, attempted murder

Entertainment Local

Ban smartphones from ALL schools, everywhere - United Nations

World

Malema praises Mazzotti, says EFF 'not ashamed of associating with him'

Politics

EWN Highlights

'Flip-flopping' not just a Malema thing but the nature of politics, says analyst

29 July 2023 11:41 AM

PowerBall results: Friday, 28 July 2023

29 July 2023 9:21 AM

Maimane Phiri Games reaches its climax and celebrates 23 year anniversary

28 July 2023 11:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA