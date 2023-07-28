Chilly weather = Netflix & chill with these highly recommended shows
Lester Kiewit chats to our binge-buddy Matt Green on some small screen entertainment choices to enjoy this weekend.
Listen to the conversation below.
Green recommends putting these on your watch list:
This Body Works for Me (Showmax)
With two seasons, this series is a local production following seven women working in the adult entertainment industry in South Africa.
Green says, the series is "full of drama and conflict. So, avoid it if you're easily offended but it is interesting to hear more about the ins and outs of the industry."
The Witcher (Netflix)
The fantasy show is based on a Polish writer's book which is based in a mid-evil era with tons of action and romance.
There are three seasons which will keep you binging for a while.
Green says this one is "quite entertaining".
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Season three of this one starts in August.
As Green says, this series has it all since it's a murder-mystery, dramedy and romance about neighbours living in the same apartment who's love for murder-mystery podcasts bring them together in investigating real life murders.
This one is extra spectacular since it stars, Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin.
Enjoy the cuddles and binge-watching weekend!
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
