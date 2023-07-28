[WATCH] Life hack!! There is a simple and seamless way to crack an EGG
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
How do you crack eggs?
It seems like you crack your eggs the wrong way. A video showing a simple hack to crack an egg is trending.
The man in the video explains the reasons behind the hack - you can drop the egg on the plate surface.
Cracking an egg on a plate sustains its membrane, he explains.
I’ve never done anything correctly in my entire life pic.twitter.com/6JEWfwrzkA' Today Years Old (@todayyearsoldig) July 27, 2023
