[WATCH] SIMPLY THE BEST!! Chef entertains customers while waiting for food
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Dining in a petrol station in Cape Town might be something to consider on your to-do list.
A chef has found an innovative way to keep customers entertained while waiting for their food.
The chef, @Vessthesingingchef at Cape Town's Engen garage singing for his customers is TRENDING.
Customers were taken down memory lane when he sang one of Tina Turner's Simply The Best hits.
@vezzthesingingchef I love entertaining people too! besides making food! #fyp #foryou #sing #food #viral #bonjour #totalgarage #Gatsby ♬ original sound - Vezz
