[LISTEN] What is toxic femininity and how is it rooted in our society?

28 July 2023 1:45 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
toxic
toxic masculinity
femininity

Toxic femininity is the opposite side of the coin of toxic masculinity, and both of these behaviours cause harm to others.

Clarence Ford speaks with Professor Jabulani Kheswa, HOD at the Department of Psychology at the University of Fort Hare and Jonathan Hoffenberg from the Parent Centre.

Both toxic masculinity and toxic femininity refer to the rigid conformity to gender roles, and these two concepts play off each other.

When we talk about toxic masculinity, we refer to traits of dominance, violence and aggression.

Toxic femininity refers to the opposite traits of women being passive, submissive, and docile.

According to Kheswa toxic femininity is often connected with previous negative experiences, and the women will often have inward guilt, anxiety, depression, and jealousy which leads to toxic behaviour.

The underlying factor of seeing women being toxic, is because for many years… they were being regarded as submissive.

Professor Jabulani Kheswa, HOD at the Department of Psychology - University of Fort Hare

Hoffenberg says that these women will often take their own previous experience with men, particularly in a coparenting situation, and project that negativity onto their former partner and children.

You will get women who cannot separate their partners from their role as a father. So, there is this notion that because you were a bad man to me you are going to be a bad man to my children.

Jonathan Hoffenberg, PACES program manager - Parent Centre
© fizkes/123rf.com
© fizkes/123rf.com

He adds that as our notions of genders shift, and if we include more mutual respect, the gender roles in our society will also change and adapt.

In addition to this Kheswa says that mental health support and counselling is important for all genders to unpack all their own traumas and emotional difficulties it could help people break away from these rigid gender roles and toxic behaviour to each other.

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] What is toxic femininity and how is it rooted in our society?




More from Local

Picture: Pixabay

Why SA's breastfeeding rate is shockingly low

29 July 2023 9:08 AM

Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, career, home - it's all about practising healthy habits to attain better physical and mental health outcomes. Amy MacIver speaks to Dr Chantell Witten from Wits University, a spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa.

Read More arrow_forward

Vegan burger. © anaumenko/123rf.com

High Court quashes government's beef with plant-based meat

28 July 2023 5:33 PM

The High Court has ruled against government's seizure of vegetable-based products with names associated to meat products.

Read More arrow_forward

TechMarkit launches first SA retail laptop library / Pexels: Life Of Pix

South Africa's first-of-its-kind laptop library is here thanks to TechMarkit

28 July 2023 4:01 PM

Thanks to their first-of-its-kind Laptop Library programme you can "lend" a laptop or notebook for a nominal refundable deposit.

Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] SIMPLY THE BEST!! Chef entertains customers while waiting for food

28 July 2023 2:35 PM

Besides making food, this chef loves entertaining people too.

Read More arrow_forward

By understanding the power demands of various appliances, homeowners can make well-informed backup power decisions.

Choosing the right backup power solution for your home to overcome loadshedding

28 July 2023 1:08 PM

By understanding the power demands of various appliances, homeowners can make well-informed backup power decisions.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Sergeant Keshi Benneth Mabunda has been named detective of the year for solving the Rosemary Ndlovu case. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

Officer who solved Rosemary Ndlovu murders is 'happy she is behind bars'

28 July 2023 10:31 AM

SA Police Service sergeant Keshi Benneth Mabunda has been named detective of the year for solving the Rosemary Ndlovu case.

Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Unsplash/Nick Fewings

It's freezing! Haven Night Shelter needs your HELP to keep homeless warm

28 July 2023 10:10 AM

Haven Night Shelter chief executive officer Shaddie Valayadum says the cold weather is forcing more people off the streets and through their doors.

Read More arrow_forward

Jub Jub

Jub Jub released on bail after arrest for rape, attempted murder

28 July 2023 9:22 AM

Jub Jub appeared in court on 27 July after handing himself over to police.

Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi addressed the media on the Nasi Ispani recruitment campaign on 14 July 2023. Picture: @GautengProvince/Twitter

Premier Lesufi commits to creating 6000 jobs every month for the next year

28 July 2023 8:49 AM

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has committed to creating 6000 jobs a month for the next year to address high unemployment.

Read More arrow_forward

Former President Jacob Zuma at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 20 March 2023. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Another court showdown for Zuma and Downer

28 July 2023 8:25 AM

Last month, the Pietermaritzburg High Court set aside the summonses as unlawful but Zuma has since filed a notice of intention to appeal that order, effectively suspending it.

Read More arrow_forward

