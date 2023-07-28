[LISTEN] What is toxic femininity and how is it rooted in our society?





Clarence Ford speaks with Professor Jabulani Kheswa, HOD at the Department of Psychology at the University of Fort Hare and Jonathan Hoffenberg from the Parent Centre.

Both toxic masculinity and toxic femininity refer to the rigid conformity to gender roles, and these two concepts play off each other.

When we talk about toxic masculinity, we refer to traits of dominance, violence and aggression.

Toxic femininity refers to the opposite traits of women being passive, submissive, and docile.

According to Kheswa toxic femininity is often connected with previous negative experiences, and the women will often have inward guilt, anxiety, depression, and jealousy which leads to toxic behaviour.

The underlying factor of seeing women being toxic, is because for many years… they were being regarded as submissive. Professor Jabulani Kheswa, HOD at the Department of Psychology - University of Fort Hare

Hoffenberg says that these women will often take their own previous experience with men, particularly in a coparenting situation, and project that negativity onto their former partner and children.

You will get women who cannot separate their partners from their role as a father. So, there is this notion that because you were a bad man to me you are going to be a bad man to my children. Jonathan Hoffenberg, PACES program manager - Parent Centre

He adds that as our notions of genders shift, and if we include more mutual respect, the gender roles in our society will also change and adapt.

In addition to this Kheswa says that mental health support and counselling is important for all genders to unpack all their own traumas and emotional difficulties it could help people break away from these rigid gender roles and toxic behaviour to each other.

