



Africa Melane speaks to Rugby365 managing editor, Jan de Koning ahead of the Springbok game this weekend.

The Rugby Championship is well underway, and the Springboks look ready to bring it home as they take on Argentina at Emirates Airline Park on Saturday, 29 July.

With the home-field advantage and the Ndlovu Youth Choir singing the national anthem, it is sure to be an action-packed test with a lot of GEES!

De Koning believes the Springboks have what it needs turn around our fortunes – don’t read too much into the previous All Blacks game.

RELATED: Transformation in sport: 'Springboks have made great strides in last 7 years'

While Argentina does not have a stellar record at Emirates Airline Park, losing the last seven games at the Johannesburg Stadium, they will come with a little confidence from their 34-31 win against Australia in their previous test.

Argentina also has a few European players coming to the field who will be making their first appearance for the team.

They [Argentina] have only beaten us three times in 34 games. The last time Argentina played in Johannesburg was 10 years ago… so I think we should beat them comfortably, but you never know. Jan de Koning, managing editor – Rugby365

Kick off is at 5pm sharp!

Scroll above to listen to the discussion

RELATED: ‘Sister Bettina’ hitmaker Mgarimbe has a brand-new song for the Springboks

This article first appeared on 947 : [PREVIEW] Springboks should win ‘comfortably’ against Argentina