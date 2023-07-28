[PREVIEW] Springboks should win ‘comfortably’ against Argentina

Streaming issues? Report here
Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020 Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soundtracks of My Life
See full line-up
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Why SA's breastfeeding rate is shockingly low Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, caree... 29 July 2023 9:08 AM
High Court quashes government's beef with plant-based meat The High Court has ruled against government's seizure of vegetable-based products with names associated to meat products. 28 July 2023 5:33 PM
South Africa's first-of-its-kind laptop library is here thanks to TechMarkit Thanks to their first-of-its-kind Laptop Library programme you can "lend" a laptop or notebook for a nominal refundable deposit. 28 July 2023 4:01 PM
View all Local
Malema praises Mazzotti, says EFF 'not ashamed of associating with him' The controversial tobacco trader who gave the red berets money in order to register as a political party with the Independent Elec... 28 July 2023 8:03 AM
[LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women? Do women's leagues represent ALL women's rights, or only those that belong to a party? 27 July 2023 3:15 PM
Russia summit is a golden opportunity for Africa to get rid of Wagner Group Russia needs the summit to help it win more friends in Africa. 26 July 2023 11:19 AM
View all Politics
High Court quashes government's beef with plant-based meat The High Court has ruled against government's seizure of vegetable-based products with names associated to meat products. 28 July 2023 5:33 PM
South Africa's first-of-its-kind laptop library is here thanks to TechMarkit Thanks to their first-of-its-kind Laptop Library programme you can "lend" a laptop or notebook for a nominal refundable deposit. 28 July 2023 4:01 PM
Premier Lesufi commits to creating 6000 jobs every month for the next year Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has committed to creating 6000 jobs a month for the next year to address high unemployment. 28 July 2023 8:49 AM
View all Business
Do chains and whips excite you? Impact play might be for you If the idea of striking or being struck by your partner excites you, impact play can be a fun way to spice up your sex life. 28 July 2023 2:53 PM
[WATCH] Life hack!! There is a simple and seamless way to crack an EGG Did you know there is a simple and seamless way to crack an egg? 28 July 2023 2:18 PM
[LISTEN] Can companies take legal action if you pitch up to work high on weed? While the private use of cannabis has become legal in South Africa, what happens if you show up to work high? 28 July 2023 11:19 AM
View all Lifestyle
Maimane Phiri Games reaches its climax and celebrates 23 year anniversary Phiri, a Bafana Bafana player at the 1998 Fifa World Cup, relaunched his annual MAP Games in 2022 after a two-tear COVID enforced... 28 July 2023 9:18 PM
'I want to be remembered as one of the African greats' - Jonathan Kuminga The Golden State Warriors player already became an NBA champion in his rookie season in 2021. 28 July 2023 9:14 PM
Cassius Mailula ready to take his career to next level in Major League Soccer The 22-year-old secured a move to the MLS after just one season in the Mamelodi Sundowns first team. 28 July 2023 4:45 PM
View all Sport
Chilly weather = Netflix & chill with these highly recommended shows This weekend's weather is perfect to Netflix and chill! Matt Green has a list of shows to keep you entertained as it pours. 28 July 2023 12:50 PM
Are cinemas revived thanks to #Barbenheimer? Ster-Kinekor CEO hopes so Ster-Kinekor CEO Mark Sardi speaks about the future of cinema given the recent surge in attendance for Oppenheimer and Barbie. 28 July 2023 10:51 AM
Jub Jub released on bail after arrest for rape, attempted murder Jub Jub appeared in court on 27 July after handing himself over to police. 28 July 2023 9:22 AM
View all Entertainment
Singapore executes woman for first time in almost two decades Saridewi Binte Djamani was hanged in Singapore on Friday afternoon after being convicted of a drug crime. 28 July 2023 3:08 PM
Allyship or dependency... What is Putin's goal with Russia-Africa summit? The Russia-Africa summit is currently underway, but many European countries are skeptical of the summit. 28 July 2023 12:37 PM
Ban smartphones from ALL schools, everywhere - United Nations UNESCO is calling for all smartphones to be banned from all schools around the world. 28 July 2023 9:54 AM
View all World
Russia-Africa summit: Black Sea Grain deal 'top of the agenda' President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the South African delegation at the second Russia-Africa summit. 27 July 2023 8:45 AM
Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities' [LISTEN] What actually happened during Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide. 24 July 2023 4:09 PM
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served? 24 July 2023 11:07 AM
View all Africa
'Jani was too honest to survive in SA' - Herman Lategan on Jani Allan's death Allan was widely considered to be one of the first celebrity journalists in SA, making her mark in the media in the 1980s. 27 July 2023 9:32 AM
MANDY WIENER: We must applaud (and protect) the eyewitness who did not look away The motorist who filmed VIP protection officers meting out abuse is being threatened, but she/he deserves a national order. 27 July 2023 7:01 AM
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

[PREVIEW] Springboks should win ‘comfortably’ against Argentina

28 July 2023 3:02 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Springboks

The Springboks take on Argentina's Pumas in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Africa Melane speaks to Rugby365 managing editor, Jan de Koning ahead of the Springbok game this weekend.

The Rugby Championship is well underway, and the Springboks look ready to bring it home as they take on Argentina at Emirates Airline Park on Saturday, 29 July.

With the home-field advantage and the Ndlovu Youth Choir singing the national anthem, it is sure to be an action-packed test with a lot of GEES!

De Koning believes the Springboks have what it needs turn around our fortunes – don’t read too much into the previous All Blacks game.

RELATED: Transformation in sport: 'Springboks have made great strides in last 7 years'

While Argentina does not have a stellar record at Emirates Airline Park, losing the last seven games at the Johannesburg Stadium, they will come with a little confidence from their 34-31 win against Australia in their previous test.

Argentina also has a few European players coming to the field who will be making their first appearance for the team.

They [Argentina] have only beaten us three times in 34 games. The last time Argentina played in Johannesburg was 10 years ago… so I think we should beat them comfortably, but you never know.

Jan de Koning, managing editor – Rugby365

Kick off is at 5pm sharp!

Scroll above to listen to the discussion

RELATED: ‘Sister Bettina’ hitmaker Mgarimbe has a brand-new song for the Springboks


This article first appeared on 947 : [PREVIEW] Springboks should win ‘comfortably’ against Argentina




28 July 2023 3:02 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Springboks

More from Sport

Maimane Phiri Games reaches its climax and celebrates 23 year anniversary

28 July 2023 9:18 PM

Phiri, a Bafana Bafana player at the 1998 Fifa World Cup, relaunched his annual MAP Games in 2022 after a two-tear COVID enforced hiatus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I want to be remembered as one of the African greats' - Jonathan Kuminga

28 July 2023 9:14 PM

The Golden State Warriors player already became an NBA champion in his rookie season in 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cassius Mailula ready to take his career to next level in Major League Soccer

28 July 2023 4:45 PM

The 22-year-old secured a move to the MLS after just one season in the Mamelodi Sundowns first team.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Springbok director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus. Picture: Christa Eybers/Eyewitness News

[LISTEN] 'Rassie: Stories of Life and Rugby' autobiography ready to be released

28 July 2023 11:27 AM

Rugby legend, Rassie Erasmus and co-author David O’Sullivan speak on their new book's content and context.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Ilgar Jafarov

Women’s World Cup: 5 issues holding back the female game

28 July 2023 9:06 AM

Women are facing several hurdles from equipment designed for men to being paid less fairly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Netball World Cup trophy tour was that started six weeks ago, will see the ultimate prize end up in Cape Town on Friday 7 July 2023. Picture: Twitter/@WCGovCas

Get ready, the Netball World Cup starts today! GO, PROTEAS!

28 July 2023 8:12 AM

South Africa hosts the Netball World Cup for the first time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: @netballworldcup Instagram page

Africa at the Netball World Cup: 4 teams are set to inspire the continent

28 July 2023 7:52 AM

Hosting the event carries significant implications for SA, but also for the growth and image of the sport across the continent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An elated Pieter-Steph du Toit (C) peers deep into Siya Kolisi's (R) eyes after scoring a try. Eben Etzebeth (L) completes the group hug. Picture: Aletta Harrison/EWN

Transformation in sport: 'Springboks have made great strides in last 7 years'

27 July 2023 1:17 PM

The issue of transformation in South African rugby has again reared its head following the squad announcement for SA vs Argentina.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Season of transformation and growth ahead for Kaizer Chiefs' - Jessica Motaung

26 July 2023 7:59 PM

Molefi Ntseki takes over from Arthur Zwane as the new Amakhosi head coach.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Netball / Pexels: Pixabay

Netball World Cup: An untold black sport history of South Africa

26 July 2023 11:08 AM

The 2023 Netball World Cup kicks off in Cape Town on Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Jub Jub released on bail after arrest for rape, attempted murder

Entertainment Local

Ban smartphones from ALL schools, everywhere - United Nations

World

Malema praises Mazzotti, says EFF 'not ashamed of associating with him'

Politics

EWN Highlights

'Flip-flopping' not just a Malema thing but the nature of politics, says analyst

29 July 2023 11:41 AM

PowerBall results: Friday, 28 July 2023

29 July 2023 9:21 AM

Maimane Phiri Games reaches its climax and celebrates 23 year anniversary

28 July 2023 11:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA