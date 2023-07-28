[PREVIEW] Springboks should win ‘comfortably’ against Argentina
Africa Melane speaks to Rugby365 managing editor, Jan de Koning ahead of the Springbok game this weekend.
The Rugby Championship is well underway, and the Springboks look ready to bring it home as they take on Argentina at Emirates Airline Park on Saturday, 29 July.
With the home-field advantage and the Ndlovu Youth Choir singing the national anthem, it is sure to be an action-packed test with a lot of GEES!
De Koning believes the Springboks have what it needs turn around our fortunes – don’t read too much into the previous All Blacks game.
RELATED: Transformation in sport: 'Springboks have made great strides in last 7 years'
While Argentina does not have a stellar record at Emirates Airline Park, losing the last seven games at the Johannesburg Stadium, they will come with a little confidence from their 34-31 win against Australia in their previous test.
Argentina also has a few European players coming to the field who will be making their first appearance for the team.
They [Argentina] have only beaten us three times in 34 games. The last time Argentina played in Johannesburg was 10 years ago… so I think we should beat them comfortably, but you never know.Jan de Koning, managing editor – Rugby365
Kick off is at 5pm sharp!
Scroll above to listen to the discussion
RELATED: ‘Sister Bettina’ hitmaker Mgarimbe has a brand-new song for the Springboks
This article first appeared on 947 : [PREVIEW] Springboks should win ‘comfortably’ against Argentina
Source : Aletta Harrison/EWN
More from Sport
Maimane Phiri Games reaches its climax and celebrates 23 year anniversary
Phiri, a Bafana Bafana player at the 1998 Fifa World Cup, relaunched his annual MAP Games in 2022 after a two-tear COVID enforced hiatus.Read More
'I want to be remembered as one of the African greats' - Jonathan Kuminga
The Golden State Warriors player already became an NBA champion in his rookie season in 2021.Read More
Cassius Mailula ready to take his career to next level in Major League Soccer
The 22-year-old secured a move to the MLS after just one season in the Mamelodi Sundowns first team.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Rassie: Stories of Life and Rugby' autobiography ready to be released
Rugby legend, Rassie Erasmus and co-author David O’Sullivan speak on their new book's content and context.Read More
Women’s World Cup: 5 issues holding back the female game
Women are facing several hurdles from equipment designed for men to being paid less fairly.Read More
Get ready, the Netball World Cup starts today! GO, PROTEAS!
South Africa hosts the Netball World Cup for the first time.Read More
Africa at the Netball World Cup: 4 teams are set to inspire the continent
Hosting the event carries significant implications for SA, but also for the growth and image of the sport across the continent.Read More
Transformation in sport: 'Springboks have made great strides in last 7 years'
The issue of transformation in South African rugby has again reared its head following the squad announcement for SA vs Argentina.Read More
'Season of transformation and growth ahead for Kaizer Chiefs' - Jessica Motaung
Molefi Ntseki takes over from Arthur Zwane as the new Amakhosi head coach.Read More