'I want to be remembered as one of the African greats' - Jonathan Kuminga





Robert Marawa speaks to Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors Power Forward.

Golden State Warriors power forward Jonathan Kuminga says he wants to be remembered as one of the greats from Africa and that he wants to make a difference to people on the continent as well.

The 20-year-old is well on his way to achieving the first goal, after becoming an NBA champion with the Warriors in his rookie season in 2021.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, the DRC born star said basketball has always been in his family.

I’m always going to be remembered as a champion and it feels good to achieve that in my first season and be one of the youngest players to win the title. I’m just a kid from Congo and I’m representing my continent. Growing up I didn’t think it would happen. It doesn’t really add pressure on me, I was happy to get the championship and I am still young so there is still a journey that I’m going on. When I look at the celebrations of the title I want to work hard to get back to that feeling and experience. I grew up in a basketball family and I played a lot of basketball and soccer but I ended up loving basketball the most. I began to get good at basketball and that’s what stuck really. I was inspired by Kobe Bryant and grew up watching his highlights. I had to go to café’s to watch those videos and we had pictures of him all over the house as well. I got the chance to meet him in high school, he saw me from far at a match and he’s the one who called me over to introduce himself to me and took pictures with my teammates. A week later was unfortunately the tragic accident. Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors Power Forward

Kuminga is in the country as part of the Basketball Without Borders initiative and says he wants to use the platform to give back.

It means a lot to be part of it and when I got the call I was excited. To be coming back here and help the next generation is great. I've got some more experience than people that are even the same age as me and I want to share that with people here. Basketball is not for the weak and you have to give your best every day. That’s my goal, to share the knowledge I have gained. Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors Power Forward

This article first appeared on 947 : 'I want to be remembered as one of the African greats' - Jonathan Kuminga