Preparing for 702 Walk the Talk: Choosing the right shoes for running & walking
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with Physiotherapist with the South African Society of Physiotherapists, Karen Gibbs.
The 702 Walk the Talk is just around the corner.
You can choose to either take part in the 3km, 5km or 8km walk for a cause close to your heart.
The iconic event will take place on 20 August 2023 at the Cradle of Humankind in Maropeng.
Click here for more information about the 702 Walk The Talk.
It's not so much how the right pair of shoes can enhance your enjoyment of an activity, but how the wrong pair of shoes can take away the enjoyment of a specific activity.Karen Gibbs, Physiotherapist
Things to consider when choosing the right walking, running or hiking shoes:
- Stability
- Cushioning
- Fit
Gibbs says it can be extremely confusing and overwhelming to choose the right pair of shoes because of all the information out there.
The shoes themselves are not wrong. We should be careful of blaming the shoes and focus more on the individual.Karen Gibbs, Physiotherapist
Go on personal comfort. When your shoes start to feel really uncomfortable, and you can feel something is not right, trust what your body is telling you.Karen Gibbs, Physiotherapist
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/running-shoes-running-sole-sneakers-2661560/
More from Lifestyle
High cost of living impacting vehicle sales?
There seems to be a high supply of vehicles but a low demand for them.Read More
Why SA's breastfeeding rate is shockingly low
Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, career, home - it's all about practising healthy habits to attain better physical and mental health outcomes. Amy MacIver speaks to Dr Chantell Witten from Wits University, a spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa.Read More
Do chains and whips excite you? Impact play might be for you
If the idea of striking or being struck by your partner excites you, impact play can be a fun way to spice up your sex life.Read More
[WATCH] Life hack!! There is a simple and seamless way to crack an EGG
Did you know there is a simple and seamless way to crack an egg?Read More
[LISTEN] Can companies take legal action if you pitch up to work high on weed?
While the private use of cannabis has become legal in South Africa, what happens if you show up to work high?Read More
It's freezing! Haven Night Shelter needs your HELP to keep homeless warm
Haven Night Shelter chief executive officer Shaddie Valayadum says the cold weather is forcing more people off the streets and through their doors.Read More
Daily aspirin doesn’t prevent strokes in older, healthy people after all
New research led by Monash University shows daily, low-dose aspirin doesn’t prevent strokes in relatively healthy people over 70.Read More
Meet the 'Minister of Menstruation', changing the world one period at a time
Menstruation is a natural, biological function, yet there's still so much shame and stigma surrounding it.Read More
Kids are prone to dog bites... 'teaching them to read dogs is imperative'
According to a study from 2001, children 0-4 years in age are the most likely age group to suffer severe dog bites in Australia.Read More