Weekend Breakfast with Gugs Mhlungu
06:00 - 10:00
Weekend Breakfast with Gugs Mhlungu
06:00 - 10:00
Preparing for 702 Walk the Talk: Choosing the right shoes for running & walking

29 July 2023 11:01 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
702 Walk the Talk

It can be extremely confusing and overwhelming to choose the right pair of shoes, especially with the abundance of information out there.

Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with Physiotherapist with the South African Society of Physiotherapists, Karen Gibbs.

The 702 Walk the Talk is just around the corner.

You can choose to either take part in the 3km, 5km or 8km walk for a cause close to your heart.

The iconic event will take place on 20 August 2023 at the Cradle of Humankind in Maropeng.

Click here for more information about the 702 Walk The Talk.

eakmoto/123rf
eakmoto/123rf

It's not so much how the right pair of shoes can enhance your enjoyment of an activity, but how the wrong pair of shoes can take away the enjoyment of a specific activity.

Karen Gibbs, Physiotherapist

Things to consider when choosing the right walking, running or hiking shoes:

  • Stability
  • Cushioning
  • Fit

Gibbs says it can be extremely confusing and overwhelming to choose the right pair of shoes because of all the information out there.

The shoes themselves are not wrong. We should be careful of blaming the shoes and focus more on the individual.

Karen Gibbs, Physiotherapist

Go on personal comfort. When your shoes start to feel really uncomfortable, and you can feel something is not right, trust what your body is telling you.

Karen Gibbs, Physiotherapist

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




