Thato Matelane talks comedy, near-death experiences and being different
If you need a burst of inspiration, you'll be left with your mouth wide open when listening to the stories of Thato Mabelane.
A woman of exceptional talents, Mabelane is a comedian, South African rower, swimmer, breast cancer survivor, volunteer and mentor - all this while juggling a 9-5 job as a human resources manager.
Talk about being an over achiever!
Her story is one of hope and courage - to take on challenges with energy and gusto, no what life throws at you.
Mabelane is a brilliant storyteller, who uses her wild experiences and observations of life in her comedy.
After her recent performances at the National Arts Festival, she will be at the Protea Fire & Ice in Cape Town on Saturday July 29 performing her ‘Third Generation Coconut’ show.
It's about me growing up in Tembisa and being a rower and the odd one out. I speak about my lived experience...the teasing and the roasting. I also speak about the crossings and little bit of politics.Thato Mabelane, comedian, swimmer and South African rower
Mabelane's love story with rowing began when she was a 14 year old high school student and member of the school rowing club.
When I was a little girl, my parents used to take me to a lake in Centurion. I think the love for water comes from my paternal grandfather, who was a fisherman.Thato Mabelane, comedian, swimmer and South African rower
Rowing is an intense sport that requires immense discipline, strength and stamina.
But as Mabelane recalls, there are also some harrowing moments.
In 2015, Mabelane and a multi-national team attempted a Guinness World record for the fastest crossing on a 5800 km route from Grand Canaria to Barbados to raise awareness for early child development.
This was her first experience at the open sea and the team left Grand Canaria in the midst of a storm.
In the first four hours we broke the navigation system and our crew light. I thought we would turn around but our skipper said we are going. People were getting sea sickness and the ocean was doing ocean things. All our food was on board and we had a desalinator for drinking water.Thato Mabelane, comedian, swimmer and South African rower
It was the most interesting thing I'd ever done, just being out of my comfort zone. We had a traumatic experience of going through a storm and coming out okay. It was a crazy ride.Thato Mabelane, comedian, swimmer and South African rower
After 26 days at sea, the team endured more twists and turns on their journey.
This time, a scary encounter with a shark.
You know that feeling when you get bumped in traffic....it felt like that. I was the person at the stern of the boat and I stood up and saw a massive shark that just went in for us. We were rowing at 4.5 knots and then when the shark hit us, we went for 12.5 knots. The shark swam away and we had to have someone get into the water to check for a dent in the boat!Thato Mabelane, comedian, swimmer and South African rower
When she's not on stage or navigating choppy waters, Mabelane has the most unlikely corporate job as a human resources manager.
I love people and I love solving complex problems. Being in human resources, you have to deal with so many personalities and skills sets. So it's about balancing that.Thato Mabelane, comedian, swimmer and South African rower
Surprisingly, Mabelane's foray into comedy stems from her passion for rowing.
After preparing for a dangerous expedition, she wrote a bucket list of things to do.
On this list were bungee jumping, sky diving and comedy.
After finding a local comedy club, Mabelane mumbled her way through a 5 minute skit, which had the audience in stitches.
Following the expedition, she found the stage again and nine years later, she's set for her first hour long comedy special.
Book tickets here for the show on Saturday night.
Scroll up for the conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Thato Matelane talks comedy, near-death experiences and being different
More from Local
'EFF has enhanced checks and balances of our political system' - UDM's Holomisa
The UDM was among political parties that joined the EFF at FNB stadium on Saturday to celebrate the party's 10th-year anniversary.Read More
ANC Veterans League against party going into coalitions as 2024 approaches
The league's Snuki Zikalala said if the ANC is set to win the 2024 elections, it will do so without being in coalition with any other party.Read More
Ukrainian association protests against staging of Russian ballet Swan Lake
Protestors gathered outside Montecasino on Saturday, calling on South Africa 'to immediately and unequivocally condemn Russia’s colonial war on Ukraine and to stop any cultural cooperation with Russia and its artists.'Read More
9.2 MILLION citizens don’t pay TV licence, new funding model could change that
Government is proposing that the television licence model be replaced with the household fee model.Read More
Netball World Cup: Spar Proteas look to keep momentum going against Sri Lanka
On Friday, South Africa beat Wales 61-50 in front of a packed Cape International Convention Centre, and they hope to keep their winning streak in their second Pool C clash with Sri Lanka on Saturday afternoon.Read More
FNB stadium a sea of red as EFF celebrates 10 years
The party’s supporters - the majority of whom seem to be young people have come from all corners of the country to commemorate ten years of the EFF's existence.Read More
Mpumalanga couple to journey to 64-countries for stem-cell donation
Amy MacIver chats to Mpumalanga residents Robin and Jolandie Lewis who will embark on a 64-country journey to spread global awareness around the importance of stem cell donation.Read More
Foreign business owners easy kidnapping target as some are undocumented - expert
The Institute for Security Studies' Willem Els said in most cases, the kidnappings are unreported because some victims are undocumented migrants who fear being exposed.Read More
Why SA's breastfeeding rate is shockingly low
Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, career, home - it's all about practising healthy habits to attain better physical and mental health outcomes. Amy MacIver speaks to Dr Chantell Witten from Wits University, a spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa.Read More
More from Entertainment
Chilly weather = Netflix & chill with these highly recommended shows
This weekend's weather is perfect to Netflix and chill! Matt Green has a list of shows to keep you entertained as it pours.Read More
Are cinemas revived thanks to #Barbenheimer? Ster-Kinekor CEO hopes so
Ster-Kinekor CEO Mark Sardi speaks about the future of cinema given the recent surge in attendance for Oppenheimer and Barbie.Read More
Jub Jub released on bail after arrest for rape, attempted murder
Jub Jub appeared in court on 27 July after handing himself over to police.Read More
#DealorNoDealZA: The Funny Chef brings home the bacon (R250K!) for charity
Wednesday night's celebrity episode of #DealorNoDealZA was cooking on gas with only the second contestant to win the big pot.Read More
YouTube Shorts usurps TikTok & Instagram Reels with more than 2bn monthly users
Google reports that more than two billion users are logging-in to YouTube Shorts every month.Read More
[LISTEN] YoungstaCPT and US musician Nilla Allin drops VOETSEK song collab!
"Who you know that got the hottest South African rapper voetsekking on their voetsek?" The EP drops on 28 July!Read More
Sinead O'Connor (56) has died
The Irish pop legend Sinead O'Connor, who ruled the airwaves in the 90s, has died at the age of 56.Read More
Here's what Cillian Murphy (and other actors) are REALLY smoking in movies...
Spoiler alert: it's not real cigarettes.Read More
Happy 59th Birthday, Sandra Bullock! Here's a look at her most iconic roles
From Miss Congeniality to Ocean’s 8, let’s look back at 10 of her most iconic movie roles.Read More