FNB stadium a sea of red as EFF celebrates 10 years
JOHANNESBURG - The FNB Stadium in Johannesburg is painted red with thousands of people in Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) regalia as the party gears up to celebrate its 10th birthday anniversary.
The party’s supporters - the majority of whom seem to be young people have come from all corners of the country to commemorate ten years of the EFF's existence.
They told Eyewitness News that the EFF has played its cards right in pulling the support of the youth.
READ MORE:
- EFF vendors at 10th anniversary rally already running out of stock
- 'Flip-flopping' not just a Malema thing but the nature of politics, says analyst
While thousands of placards with party president, Julius Malema’s face were raised high in the air, a helicopter hovered above the stadium with a large EFF banner.
The party’s supporters described the event as a bash, saying it’s not every political organisation that caters to the needs of the youth.
“Our youth is always in the streets, on drugs, they are always doing negative things because the government has failed them. But EFF is for the people, that is why there are a lot of young people.”
The attendees danced in joy while jolly supporters took selfies in celebration of what is now known as the third-largest political party in the country.
#EFF10 pic.twitter.com/TX3PrbMZKe' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 29, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : FNB stadium a sea of red as EFF celebrates 10 years
