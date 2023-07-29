High cost of living impacting vehicle sales?





Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with motoring enthusiast, Warren Tucker.

Tucker says that currently there is an oversupply of new vehicles and the manufacturers are having to get creative to get customers into those cars purely because of the price at the moment.

Right now, if you are in the market and are looking for a vehicle, it is a good time to be out there looking because the manufacturers are needing to sell new cars. Warren Tucker, motoring enthusiast

Tucker adds that in the 90s, South Africa manufactured vehicles for local consumption, but since the 2000s, the majority of the cars in the country are being imported.

South Africa imports inflation. When the costs are up somewhere else, those same prices come into the country, higher. Warren Tucker, motoring enthusiast

When we slowed down in terms of manufacturing locally, we started having to import things. We have become susceptible to the rand-dollar exchange. Warren Tucker, motoring enthusiast

Cars are expensive, the cost of living has gone up, so people are very conscious of the money they have in their back pocket. That will determine whether I am going to look for a new car or a used car. Warren Tucker, motoring enthusiast

