Netball World Cup: Spar Proteas look to keep momentum going against Sri Lanka

Weekend Breakfast with Gugs Mhlungu
06:00 - 10:00
Weekend Breakfast with Gugs Mhlungu
06:00 - 10:00
'EFF has enhanced checks and balances of our political system' - UDM's Holomisa The UDM was among political parties that joined the EFF at FNB stadium on Saturday to celebrate the party's 10th-year anniversary.... 29 July 2023 4:15 PM
ANC Veterans League against party going into coalitions as 2024 approaches The league's Snuki Zikalala said if the ANC is set to win the 2024 elections, it will do so without being in coalition with any ot... 29 July 2023 4:09 PM
Ukrainian association protests against staging of Russian ballet Swan Lake Protestors gathered outside Montecasino on Saturday, calling on South Africa 'to immediately and unequivocally condemn Russia's co... 29 July 2023 3:40 PM
Malema praises Mazzotti, says EFF 'not ashamed of associating with him' The controversial tobacco trader who gave the red berets money in order to register as a political party with the Independent Elec... 28 July 2023 8:03 AM
High Court quashes government's beef with plant-based meat The High Court has ruled against government's seizure of vegetable-based products with names associated to meat products. 28 July 2023 5:33 PM
South Africa's first-of-its-kind laptop library is here thanks to TechMarkit Thanks to their first-of-its-kind Laptop Library programme you can "lend" a laptop or notebook for a nominal refundable deposit. 28 July 2023 4:01 PM
Premier Lesufi commits to creating 6000 jobs every month for the next year Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has committed to creating 6000 jobs a month for the next year to address high unemployment. 28 July 2023 8:49 AM
High cost of living impacting vehicle sales? There seems to be a high supply of vehicles but a low demand for them. 29 July 2023 12:50 PM
Preparing for 702 Walk the Talk: Choosing the right shoes for running & walking It can be extremely confusing and overwhelming to choose the right pair of shoes, especially with the abundance of information out... 29 July 2023 11:01 AM
Why SA's breastfeeding rate is shockingly low Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, caree... 29 July 2023 9:08 AM
Netball World Cup: Spar Proteas look to keep momentum going against Sri Lanka On Friday, South Africa beat Wales 61-50 in front of a packed Cape International Convention Centre, and they hope to keep their wi... 29 July 2023 1:13 PM
See them fly: Spar Proteas off to a winning start Thousands of fans packed the CTICC on Friday for the 2023 Netball World Cup's opening ceremony to officially get the tournament un... 29 July 2023 7:45 AM
Maimane Phiri Games reaches its climax and celebrates 23 year anniversary Phiri, a Bafana Bafana player at the 1998 Fifa World Cup, relaunched his annual MAP Games in 2022 after a two-tear COVID enforced... 28 July 2023 9:18 PM
Thato Matelane talks comedy, near-death experiences and being different Amy MacIver was in conversation with Thato Mabelane, a comedian, swimmer, South African rower, breast cancer survivor, volunteer a... 29 July 2023 1:01 PM
Chilly weather = Netflix & chill with these highly recommended shows This weekend's weather is perfect to Netflix and chill! Matt Green has a list of shows to keep you entertained as it pours. 28 July 2023 12:50 PM
Are cinemas revived thanks to #Barbenheimer? Ster-Kinekor CEO hopes so Ster-Kinekor CEO Mark Sardi speaks about the future of cinema given the recent surge in attendance for Oppenheimer and Barbie. 28 July 2023 10:51 AM
Singapore executes woman for first time in almost two decades Saridewi Binte Djamani was hanged in Singapore on Friday afternoon after being convicted of a drug crime. 28 July 2023 3:08 PM
Allyship or dependency... What is Putin's goal with Russia-Africa summit? The Russia-Africa summit is currently underway, but many European countries are skeptical of the summit. 28 July 2023 12:37 PM
Ban smartphones from ALL schools, everywhere - United Nations UNESCO is calling for all smartphones to be banned from all schools around the world. 28 July 2023 9:54 AM
Russia-Africa summit: Black Sea Grain deal 'top of the agenda' President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the South African delegation at the second Russia-Africa summit. 27 July 2023 8:45 AM
Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities' [LISTEN] What actually happened during Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide. 24 July 2023 4:09 PM
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served? 24 July 2023 11:07 AM
'Jani was too honest to survive in SA' - Herman Lategan on Jani Allan's death Allan was widely considered to be one of the first celebrity journalists in SA, making her mark in the media in the 1980s. 27 July 2023 9:32 AM
MANDY WIENER: We must applaud (and protect) the eyewitness who did not look away The motorist who filmed VIP protection officers meting out abuse is being threatened, but she/he deserves a national order. 27 July 2023 7:01 AM
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
Netball World Cup: Spar Proteas look to keep momentum going against Sri Lanka

29 July 2023 1:13 PM
by Cato Louw
Cape Town International Convention Centre
Netball World Cup 2023
Spar Proteas

On Friday, South Africa beat Wales 61-50 in front of a packed Cape International Convention Centre, and they hope to keep their winning streak in their second Pool C clash with Sri Lanka on Saturday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - After a winning start to the 2023 Netball World Cup, the Spar Proteas are looking to keep the momentum going in their second Pool C clash with Sri Lanka on Saturday afternoon.

South Africa beat Wales 61-50 in front of a packed Cape International Convention Centre (CTICC), the official venue for the tournament.

READ: See them fly: Spar Proteas off to a winning start

Coach Norma Plummer was happy with their opening performance but says there are definitely some things to work on before their next game:

“I am thrilled with how we played [on Friday evening]; I will take the win even though I thought we could have done better. Our ladies really came out to play and I think Ine (Venter) deserved the accolade tonight, she stepped up very nicely. Elmere (van der Berg) played okay even though I feel like a big crowd got to her.”

She continued: “Nichole Taljaard is a great athlete, and we will need to manage her and the small errors she makes – I believe that Jeante Strydom [debut] is an exceptional player who is super focused, we put her in and did wonders for us, just need to manage her well,” said an elated Plummer.

The hosts take on Sri Lanka at 16:00 and will be broadcast on SuperSport.

Here is more information on the upcoming game at the CTICC 1:

World Netball Rankings:

South Africa 5th Sri Lanka 15th

Last meeting:

South Africa defeated Sri Lanka 89-17 at the 2015 World Cup.

Results so far at World Cup:

South Africa beat Wales 61-50 Sri Lanka lost to Jamaica 25-105

Fast facts about Sri Lanka:

• Finished in 15th place at the Netball World Cup 2019 in Liverpool. • They have been on the receiving end of two 100-plus goal losses - in 2023 vs Jamaica (105-25) and in 2015 vs Malawi (101-18). • The tallest player at this year’s tournament plays for Sri Lanka, her name is Tharjini Sivalingam and she plays goal shooter. She was the 2019 tournament’s top shooter, netting 348 goals in her seven matches. At the age of 44, this will be her last Netball World Cup. • Sivalingam also became the first netball player from her country to play professionally when she was recruited to Australia’s state netball league as part of Victoria’s City West Falcons side. • They are nicknamed ‘The Lionesses’. • Sri Lanka was one of eleven teams who participated in the very first Netball World Cup back in 1963.


This article first appeared on EWN : Netball World Cup: Spar Proteas look to keep momentum going against Sri Lanka




UDM's Bantu Holomisa attended the EFF's 10th Anniversary on Saturday, 29 July 2023. Picture: Economic Freedom Fighters/Twitter

'EFF has enhanced checks and balances of our political system' - UDM's Holomisa

29 July 2023 4:15 PM

The UDM was among political parties that joined the EFF at FNB stadium on Saturday to celebrate the party's 10th-year anniversary.

Delegates at the ANC Veterans League's elective conference in Benoni on 28 July 2023. Picture: Twitter/@ANCVL_

ANC Veterans League against party going into coalitions as 2024 approaches

29 July 2023 4:09 PM

The league's Snuki Zikalala said if the ANC is set to win the 2024 elections, it will do so without being in coalition with any other party.

Russian ballet, Swan Lake. Picture: montecasino.co.za

Ukrainian association protests against staging of Russian ballet Swan Lake

29 July 2023 3:40 PM

Protestors gathered outside Montecasino on Saturday, calling on South Africa 'to immediately and unequivocally condemn Russia’s colonial war on Ukraine and to stop any cultural cooperation with Russia and its artists.'

Watching TV television streaming DStv Showmax Netflix Amazon Prime Disney. Picture: pavelmuravev/123rf.com

9.2 MILLION citizens don’t pay TV licence, new funding model could change that

29 July 2023 3:36 PM

Government is proposing that the television licence model be replaced with the household fee model.

Thato Mabelane at the National Arts Festival. Photo: Facebook

Thato Matelane talks comedy, near-death experiences and being different

29 July 2023 1:01 PM

Amy MacIver was in conversation with Thato Mabelane, a comedian, swimmer, South African rower, breast cancer survivor, volunteer and mentor.  

EFF supporters at FNB Stadium on 29 July 2023 gathered to celebrate the party's 10th anniversary. Picture: Twitter/@EFFSouthAfrica

FNB stadium a sea of red as EFF celebrates 10 years

29 July 2023 12:40 PM

The party’s supporters - the majority of whom seem to be young people have come from all corners of the country to commemorate ten years of the EFF's existence.

Robin and Jolandie Lewis in front of 'Betsy', their motor-home. The couple will take on a 10 year inter-continental stem cell donor recruitment drive. Photo: Facebook/NuminousE

Mpumalanga couple to journey to 64-countries for stem-cell donation

29 July 2023 11:14 AM

Amy MacIver chats to Mpumalanga residents Robin and Jolandie Lewis who will embark on a 64-country journey to spread global awareness around the importance of stem cell donation.

© tinnakornlek/123rf.com

Foreign business owners easy kidnapping target as some are undocumented - expert

29 July 2023 9:29 AM

The Institute for Security Studies' Willem Els said in most cases, the kidnappings are unreported because some victims are undocumented migrants who fear being exposed.

Picture: Pixabay

Why SA's breastfeeding rate is shockingly low

29 July 2023 9:08 AM

Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, career, home - it's all about practising healthy habits to attain better physical and mental health outcomes. Amy MacIver speaks to Dr Chantell Witten from Wits University, a spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa.

Vegan burger. © anaumenko/123rf.com

High Court quashes government's beef with plant-based meat

28 July 2023 5:33 PM

The High Court has ruled against government's seizure of vegetable-based products with names associated to meat products.

Spar Proteas square off against Wales at the 2023 Netball World Cup held in the Cape Town International Convention on 28 July 2023. Picture: Supplied

See them fly: Spar Proteas off to a winning start

29 July 2023 7:45 AM

Thousands of fans packed the CTICC on Friday for the 2023 Netball World Cup's opening ceremony to officially get the tournament underway and see the Spar Proteas open their campaign in Pool C against Wales.

Maimane Phiri Games reaches its climax and celebrates 23 year anniversary

28 July 2023 9:18 PM

Phiri, a Bafana Bafana player at the 1998 Fifa World Cup, relaunched his annual MAP Games in 2022 after a two-tear COVID enforced hiatus.

'I want to be remembered as one of the African greats' - Jonathan Kuminga

28 July 2023 9:14 PM

The Golden State Warriors player already became an NBA champion in his rookie season in 2021.

Cassius Mailula ready to take his career to next level in Major League Soccer

28 July 2023 4:45 PM

The 22-year-old secured a move to the MLS after just one season in the Mamelodi Sundowns first team.

An elated Pieter-Steph du Toit (C) peers deep into Siya Kolisi's (R) eyes after scoring a try. Eben Etzebeth (L) completes the group hug. Picture: Aletta Harrison/EWN

[PREVIEW] Springboks should win ‘comfortably’ against Argentina

28 July 2023 3:02 PM

The Springboks take on Argentina's Pumas in Johannesburg on Saturday.

FILE: Springbok director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus. Picture: Christa Eybers/Eyewitness News

[LISTEN] 'Rassie: Stories of Life and Rugby' autobiography ready to be released

28 July 2023 11:27 AM

Rugby legend, Rassie Erasmus and co-author David O’Sullivan speak on their new book's content and context.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Ilgar Jafarov

Women’s World Cup: 5 issues holding back the female game

28 July 2023 9:06 AM

Women are facing several hurdles from equipment designed for men to being paid less fairly.

The Netball World Cup trophy tour was that started six weeks ago, will see the ultimate prize end up in Cape Town on Friday 7 July 2023. Picture: Twitter/@WCGovCas

Get ready, the Netball World Cup starts today! GO, PROTEAS!

28 July 2023 8:12 AM

South Africa hosts the Netball World Cup for the first time.

Image source: @netballworldcup Instagram page

Africa at the Netball World Cup: 4 teams are set to inspire the continent

28 July 2023 7:52 AM

Hosting the event carries significant implications for SA, but also for the growth and image of the sport across the continent.

An elated Pieter-Steph du Toit (C) peers deep into Siya Kolisi's (R) eyes after scoring a try. Eben Etzebeth (L) completes the group hug. Picture: Aletta Harrison/EWN

Transformation in sport: 'Springboks have made great strides in last 7 years'

27 July 2023 1:17 PM

The issue of transformation in South African rugby has again reared its head following the squad announcement for SA vs Argentina.

