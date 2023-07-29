9.2 MILLION citizens don’t pay TV licence, new funding model could change that





Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation MyBroadBand Editor, Jan Vermeulen.

There are millions of people who have stopped paying their licence because they know there are no consequences. Convincing them to restart is impossible. Jan Vermeulen, Editor - MyBroadBand

Watching TV television streaming DStv Showmax Netflix Amazon Prime Disney. Picture: pavelmuravev/123rf.com

The Minister in the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT), Mondli Gungubele, is reportedly working on a new strategy in the fight against the non-payment of television licences.

A TV licence costs R265 for first-time applicants - with the licence being renewed annually.

The licence secures your legal viewing for an entire year, but many South Africans are not taking this law seriously.

According to a recent Business Tech article there are currently 9.2 million account holders who have outstanding balances for their TV licences, valued at R44.2 billion.

The article explains that the government will be working with the SABC to develop a new funding model and leave the TV licence behind.

The DCDT is proposing that the television licence model be replaced with the household fee model.

Many have argued that because they don’t watch SABC content, they should not be forced to pay a TV licence fee.

If the proposed household fee model is implemented, it would mean that “this levy will apply to all households and businesses in the country, regardless of device, and will be based on access to content rather than actual viewing. You will have to pay the levy even if you do not consume SABC content as long as you have access to it on any device."

Our TV licence is very affordable compared to like the UK. Jan Vermeulen, Editor - MyBroadBand

I would think that the easiest way to target households specifically, is through rates and taxes or through utility bills. Jan Vermeulen, Editor - MyBroadBand

Here government needs to learn from the e-tolls failure. The reason why e-tolls failed, is because South Africans are lazy. If you make it easy to protest - which is not pay - then the thing will fail. Making e-tolls fail was as easy as not paying. Jan Vermeulen, Editor - MyBroadBand

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.