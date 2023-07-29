



JOHANNESBURG - Some opposition parties banded together with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to celebrate the red berets’ milestone, marking a decade in existence.

The African Transformation Movement (ATM), the United Democratic Movement (UDM) and the Azanian People's Organisation (Azapo) were among parties on stage with EFF leadership at the FNB stadium on Saturday afternoon.

ATM leader Vuyo Zungula said he commends the party for its longevity.

“As the ATM, we want to wish you well for the next 10 years and most importantly, we want to say as the ATM let us work together. There is no future in this country if we do not stand together.”

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said the Marikana massacre, which prompted the formation of the EFF was a defining moment for politics.

“Indeed, a dreadful time in the history of this country and we remember those departed souls. May their souls rest in peace.

"The arrival of the Economic Freedom Fighters onto the political landscape of South Africa has enhanced the checks and balances of our system," said Holomisa.

This article first appeared on EWN : 'EFF has enhanced checks and balances of our political system' - UDM's Holomisa