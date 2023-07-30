Local comediennes share funny birth stories in new show
South Africa is not short of talented female comedians and names like Celeste Ntuli, Mel Jones, Nina Hastie and Tumi Morake have certainly broken ground in stand-up comedy.
But for any newbie, it's still hard for a woman trying to break into comedy in South Africa and sharing space with their male counterparts.
And now, there's a move towards creating all women's spaces.
Mother Funnies is an interactive comedy experience where Cape Town’s funniest comediennes entertain audiences and discuss various topics around motherhood and life.
In Women's Month show, the show has an apt theme 'Weird, Wacky and Wonderful Birth Stories!
The event takes place at Love Cosmos in Woodstock on Friday 4th August at 4pm.
Most of the top earning comedians are men. There are some brilliant women who sit behind these men as writers and producers. So there's a tension between the visibility of women and the work they put into the industry.Melissa Ohlsson, comedian
Many female comedians believe men are still the gatekeepers of comedy and it's time for women to create their own spaces.
We'll have brilliant comics like Lerato but yet there'll still be a propensity to book a male line-up. We need to take up space because we've been passive and sitting and observing for so long.Melissa Ohlsson, comedian
There's like a secret club and if you don't hang out with them, they won't include you.Lerato Sukhulu, comedian
Mother Funnies has been two years in the making and comes after conversations with numerous women in the comedic space who do not get the recognition they deserve.
There's always a story behind a birth story...its a special story that can be spun in a funny way.Melissa Ohlsson, comedian
Tickets are available on Quicket or at the venue door at 196 Victoria Road Woodstock.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Local comediennes share funny birth stories in new show
