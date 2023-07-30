Streaming issues? Report here
Matrics in Antarctica: ‘A life-changing adventure’

30 July 2023 9:09 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Matrics in Antarctica Initiative

The initiative was created to inspire the country’s youth to think about how their actions impact the environment.

Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary.

The Matrics In Antarctica initiative was created to inspire young people in South Africa to think about sustainability and how they can make a difference to the environment in their communities.

The initiative, aimed at Grade 12 pupils, is supported by the Department of Basic Education, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment.

"This epic adventure is set to entice students to think about how our daily actions affect the environment and what changes we can make locally to challenge the effects of global warming and climate change."

For more information, you can visit the Matrics In Antarctica website.

Picture: Matrics in Antarctica website
Picture: Matrics in Antarctica website

You do need programmes like this to get the kids out.

Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist

Do you go down to a place like this and see something that makes a difference to your life and how do you bring it back? I think that is one of the challenges always.

Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist

Can you change this into something where you can make that difference?

Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




