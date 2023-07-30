Taste test! Get ready for another Great South African Bake Off
Cake lovers and serious, or not so-serious, bakers are in for a sweet treat this month!
The Great South African Bake Off Season 4 starts on BBC Lifestyle on 9 August.
Host Lesego Tlhabi aka Coconut Kelz and one of the judges, Chef Paul Hartmann will be casting an expert eye over the contestants offerings alongside celebrity chef Siba Mtongana.
The series will start with 12 contestants who will race against the clock each week to deliver a mouth-watering, show-stopping creation.
After 10 weeks of whisking, kneading and piping, only one will be crowned the winner.
Each week there's a set of tasks put to the bakers. There's three categories, a technical bake where they have no idea what's coming for them; a showstopper where make something really spectacular and a themed bake that they're allowed to practice and perfect.Paul Hartmann, chef
While some people enjoy baking as an escape, baking as a profession or hobby is a science.
It's far more technically difficult than cooking.
You have to consider the interactions of all the ingredients like cream of tartar, bicarbonate of soda, what sugar does under heat, what happens to flour when you add fat...it really is a science.Paul Hartmann, chef
I've watched all the seasons of the British version or South Africa version. And I always said if it comes, I'd love to do it. Its been on my bucket list of jobs. It was something very specific I wanted to do.Lesego Tlhabi, host
It's no easy feat pleasing the trained eyes and palates of the judges.
I focus on what it looks like, because it must be appealing. Then I get into the technical side by looking at whether they've made it in the right process.Paul Hartmann, chef
The Great South African Bake Off premieres on Wednesday 9 August on BBC Lifestyle, DStv channel 174.
Scroll up for the full conversation.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Taste test! Get ready for another Great South African Bake Off
More from Entertainment
Local comediennes share funny birth stories in new show
Sara Jayne Makwala King speaks to Melissa Ohlsson and Lerato Sukhulu about their show Mother Funnies.Read More
Thato Matelane talks comedy, near-death experiences and being different
Amy MacIver was in conversation with Thato Mabelane, a comedian, swimmer, South African rower, breast cancer survivor, volunteer and mentor.Read More
Chilly weather = Netflix & chill with these highly recommended shows
This weekend's weather is perfect to Netflix and chill! Matt Green has a list of shows to keep you entertained as it pours.Read More
Are cinemas revived thanks to #Barbenheimer? Ster-Kinekor CEO hopes so
Ster-Kinekor CEO Mark Sardi speaks about the future of cinema given the recent surge in attendance for Oppenheimer and Barbie.Read More
Jub Jub released on bail after arrest for rape, attempted murder
Jub Jub appeared in court on 27 July after handing himself over to police.Read More
#DealorNoDealZA: The Funny Chef brings home the bacon (R250K!) for charity
Wednesday night's celebrity episode of #DealorNoDealZA was cooking on gas with only the second contestant to win the big pot.Read More
YouTube Shorts usurps TikTok & Instagram Reels with more than 2bn monthly users
Google reports that more than two billion users are logging-in to YouTube Shorts every month.Read More
[LISTEN] YoungstaCPT and US musician Nilla Allin drops VOETSEK song collab!
"Who you know that got the hottest South African rapper voetsekking on their voetsek?" The EP drops on 28 July!Read More
Sinead O'Connor (56) has died
The Irish pop legend Sinead O'Connor, who ruled the airwaves in the 90s, has died at the age of 56.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Want to know if you’re emotionally mature? Read this
“Immaturity comes from reacting, whereas maturity is about responding to situations.”Read More
'I believe in taking action': Meet the teenager fighting to end period poverty
17-year-old Simran Sahib started the Legacy Gala Foundation to provide dignity to girls affected by period poverty.Read More
Matrics in Antarctica: ‘A life-changing adventure’
The initiative was created to inspire the country’s youth to think about how their actions impact the environment.Read More
Celebrating women: World’s largest database of female-owned businesses loading…
Food design agency, Studio H, aims to launch a comprehensive database of women-led and women-owned businesses in the food and beverage industry in South Africa and Africa.Read More
High cost of living impacting vehicle sales?
There seems to be a high supply of vehicles but a low demand for them.Read More
Preparing for 702 Walk the Talk: Choosing the right shoes for running & walking
It can be extremely confusing and overwhelming to choose the right pair of shoes, especially with the abundance of information out there.Read More
Why SA's breastfeeding rate is shockingly low
Each Saturday morning at 0740 on Weekend Breakfast we focus on an area of 'wellness' - health, relationships, mental health, career, home - it's all about practising healthy habits to attain better physical and mental health outcomes. Amy MacIver speaks to Dr Chantell Witten from Wits University, a spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa.Read More
Do chains and whips excite you? Impact play might be for you
If the idea of striking or being struck by your partner excites you, impact play can be a fun way to spice up your sex life.Read More
[WATCH] Life hack!! There is a simple and seamless way to crack an EGG
Did you know there is a simple and seamless way to crack an egg?Read More