Springboks bag a narrow win against Los pumas

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
City of Tshwane obtains court order interdicting Samwu strike Workers affiliated to the union disrupted service delivery in some areas of the municipality after downing their tools over wage i... 30 July 2023 2:20 PM
One person dies in Joburg informal settlement blaze The victim was found by Johannesburg EMS while doing a search and rescue mission, after a fire engulfed several homes in the infor... 30 July 2023 1:57 PM
'I believe in taking action': Meet the teenager fighting to end period poverty 17-year-old Simran Sahib started the Legacy Gala Foundation to provide dignity to girls affected by period poverty. 30 July 2023 1:06 PM
View all Local
'EFF has enhanced checks and balances of our political system' - UDM's Holomisa The UDM was among political parties that joined the EFF at FNB stadium on Saturday to celebrate the party's 10th-year anniversary.... 29 July 2023 4:15 PM
ANC Veterans League against party going into coalitions as 2024 approaches The league's Snuki Zikalala said if the ANC is set to win the 2024 elections, it will do so without being in coalition with any ot... 29 July 2023 4:09 PM
Malema praises Mazzotti, says EFF 'not ashamed of associating with him' The controversial tobacco trader who gave the red berets money in order to register as a political party with the Independent Elec... 28 July 2023 8:03 AM
View all Politics
High Court quashes government's beef with plant-based meat The High Court has ruled against government's seizure of vegetable-based products with names associated to meat products. 28 July 2023 5:33 PM
South Africa's first-of-its-kind laptop library is here thanks to TechMarkit Thanks to their first-of-its-kind Laptop Library programme you can "lend" a laptop or notebook for a nominal refundable deposit. 28 July 2023 4:01 PM
Premier Lesufi commits to creating 6000 jobs every month for the next year Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has committed to creating 6000 jobs a month for the next year to address high unemployment. 28 July 2023 8:49 AM
View all Business
Want to know if you’re emotionally mature? Read this “Immaturity comes from reacting, whereas maturity is about responding to situations.” 30 July 2023 2:45 PM
Taste test! Get ready for another Great South African Bake Off Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to comedian and host Lesego Tlhabi and judge and chef Paul Hartmann about the Great SA Bake Off. 30 July 2023 10:25 AM
Matrics in Antarctica: ‘A life-changing adventure’ The initiative was created to inspire the country’s youth to think about how their actions impact the environment. 30 July 2023 9:09 AM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas in for an epic battle against Jamaica in netball clash tonight Sara Jayne Makwala King speaks to sports anchor Cato Louw about the Netball World Cup in Cape Town. 30 July 2023 11:10 AM
Two from two for Spar Proteas - up next: Jamaica Jeante Strydom, who only made her debut for South Africa against Wales in their opening game, was named ‘Player of the Match’. 30 July 2023 11:06 AM
Springboks bag a narrow win against Los pumas Lock forward Eben Etzebeth opened the scoring 19 minutes into the contest.  Damien de Allende would follow suit adding his name to... 30 July 2023 11:04 AM
View all Sport
Local comediennes share funny birth stories in new show Sara Jayne Makwala King speaks to Melissa Ohlsson and Lerato Sukhulu about their show Mother Funnies. 30 July 2023 9:37 AM
Thato Matelane talks comedy, near-death experiences and being different Amy MacIver was in conversation with Thato Mabelane, a comedian, swimmer, South African rower, breast cancer survivor, volunteer a... 29 July 2023 1:01 PM
Chilly weather = Netflix & chill with these highly recommended shows This weekend's weather is perfect to Netflix and chill! Matt Green has a list of shows to keep you entertained as it pours. 28 July 2023 12:50 PM
View all Entertainment
Singapore executes woman for first time in almost two decades Saridewi Binte Djamani was hanged in Singapore on Friday afternoon after being convicted of a drug crime. 28 July 2023 3:08 PM
Allyship or dependency... What is Putin's goal with Russia-Africa summit? The Russia-Africa summit is currently underway, but many European countries are skeptical of the summit. 28 July 2023 12:37 PM
Ban smartphones from ALL schools, everywhere - United Nations UNESCO is calling for all smartphones to be banned from all schools around the world. 28 July 2023 9:54 AM
View all World
Russia-Africa summit: Black Sea Grain deal 'top of the agenda' President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the South African delegation at the second Russia-Africa summit. 27 July 2023 8:45 AM
Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities' [LISTEN] What actually happened during Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide. 24 July 2023 4:09 PM
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served? 24 July 2023 11:07 AM
View all Africa
'Jani was too honest to survive in SA' - Herman Lategan on Jani Allan's death Allan was widely considered to be one of the first celebrity journalists in SA, making her mark in the media in the 1980s. 27 July 2023 9:32 AM
MANDY WIENER: We must applaud (and protect) the eyewitness who did not look away The motorist who filmed VIP protection officers meting out abuse is being threatened, but she/he deserves a national order. 27 July 2023 7:01 AM
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Springboks bag a narrow win against Los pumas

30 July 2023 11:04 AM
by Lennox Wasara
Tags:
Springboks

Lock forward Eben Etzebeth opened the scoring 19 minutes into the contest.  Damien de Allende would follow suit adding his name to the score sheet dotting down with a five-pointer. 

JOHANNESBURG - The Springboks got off to a slow start against Argentina in Joburg as the visitors led by a narrow 3 points in the first quarter of the game. It was an untidy start to the game but the world champions eventually got into their stride.

Lock forward Eben Etzebeth opened the scoring 19 minutes into the contest. Damien de Allende would follow suit adding his name to the score sheet dotting down with a five-pointer.

READ: Springboks hope for Australian help in championship quest

One of the factors that put the Bokke under pressure was the high error rate which affected the side's continuity. Argentina opted to play more running rugby to limit the physical confrontation at the breakdown which is undoubtedly the Springbok's strong point.

Duane Vermeulen added: “It was up and down. There were times we felt we were dominant with the ball in hand and there were times we kind of lost it. A mess up at the breakdown and discipline things like forced penalties seemed to let us down, we walk away with a win and we say thank you to that.”

After the first 40 minutes, South Africa went into the halftime break with a 6-point lead. Tactically speaking, Los Pumas seemed to show aggression defensively with the chop tackle which was causing problems for the forwards in green and gold.

In the second half, South Africa failed to build scoreboard pressure allowing Michael Cheika’s men to keep believing and grow in confidence as the clash continued.

Despite it all, one cannot falter the defensive system of the Bokke which put Los Pumas on the back foot even further after Mannie Libbok scored South Africa’s third try putting the contest to bed with 10 minutes left on the clock.

“We pride ourselves on our defence. There is still some work to be done before we head to the World Cup,” said Vermeulen on the side's defence.

A late try by Gonzalo Bertranou saw the visitors claw their way back but a little too late in the game. South Africa walked away with a narrow 22-21 win.

It was also the final home match for the side before they head to the World Cup and the captain spoke highly of the support from South Africa’s backing the team.

“There are millions of people who wear the green and gold and they support the Bokke it's fantastic to see the support and we just want to say thank you from our side”

As for the veteran Bokke No.8, it was his last run in the jersey at home.

“It's emotional for me it's my last home game on South African soil and I want to thank the team, the players, the coaches and all the people who have been supporting me in my career.”


This article first appeared on EWN : Springboks bag a narrow win against Los pumas




30 July 2023 11:04 AM
by Lennox Wasara
Tags:
Springboks

More from Sport

Spar Proteas square off against Wales at the 2023 Netball World Cup held in the Cape Town International Convention on 28 July 2023. Picture: Supplied

Proteas in for an epic battle against Jamaica in netball clash tonight

30 July 2023 11:10 AM

Sara Jayne Makwala King speaks to sports anchor Cato Louw about the Netball World Cup in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spar Protea player Izette Griesel during a match against Sri Lanka at the Netball World Cup on Saturday 29 July 2023. Picture: Supplied.

Two from two for Spar Proteas - up next: Jamaica

30 July 2023 11:06 AM

Jeante Strydom, who only made her debut for South Africa against Wales in their opening game, was named ‘Player of the Match’.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa beat Wales 61-50 in front of a packed CTICC, the official venue for the tournament. Picture: Netball South Africa/Twitter

Netball World Cup: Spar Proteas look to keep momentum going against Sri Lanka

29 July 2023 1:13 PM

On Friday, South Africa beat Wales 61-50 in front of a packed Cape International Convention Centre, and they hope to keep their winning streak in their second Pool C clash with Sri Lanka on Saturday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spar Proteas square off against Wales at the 2023 Netball World Cup held in the Cape Town International Convention on 28 July 2023. Picture: Supplied

See them fly: Spar Proteas off to a winning start

29 July 2023 7:45 AM

Thousands of fans packed the CTICC on Friday for the 2023 Netball World Cup's opening ceremony to officially get the tournament underway and see the Spar Proteas open their campaign in Pool C against Wales.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Maimane Phiri Games reaches its climax and celebrates 23 year anniversary

28 July 2023 9:18 PM

Phiri, a Bafana Bafana player at the 1998 Fifa World Cup, relaunched his annual MAP Games in 2022 after a two-tear COVID enforced hiatus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I want to be remembered as one of the African greats' - Jonathan Kuminga

28 July 2023 9:14 PM

The Golden State Warriors player already became an NBA champion in his rookie season in 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cassius Mailula ready to take his career to next level in Major League Soccer

28 July 2023 4:45 PM

The 22-year-old secured a move to the MLS after just one season in the Mamelodi Sundowns first team.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An elated Pieter-Steph du Toit (C) peers deep into Siya Kolisi's (R) eyes after scoring a try. Eben Etzebeth (L) completes the group hug. Picture: Aletta Harrison/EWN

[PREVIEW] Springboks should win ‘comfortably’ against Argentina

28 July 2023 3:02 PM

The Springboks take on Argentina's Pumas in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Springbok director of rugby, Rassie Erasmus. Picture: Christa Eybers/Eyewitness News

[LISTEN] 'Rassie: Stories of Life and Rugby' autobiography ready to be released

28 July 2023 11:27 AM

Rugby legend, Rassie Erasmus and co-author David O’Sullivan speak on their new book's content and context.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Ilgar Jafarov

Women’s World Cup: 5 issues holding back the female game

28 July 2023 9:06 AM

Women are facing several hurdles from equipment designed for men to being paid less fairly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

City of Tshwane obtains court order interdicting Samwu strike

Local

One person dies in Joburg informal settlement blaze

Local

Taste test! Get ready for another Great South African Bake Off

Entertainment Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Significant damage to six EC hospitals amid gale force winds

30 July 2023 6:18 PM

Five killed in zama zama wars - police

30 July 2023 5:45 PM

Police confirm KZN NFP councillor shot dead at Nongoma home

30 July 2023 5:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA