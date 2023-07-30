'I believe in taking action': Meet the teenager fighting to end period poverty
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with Period Poverty Activist, Simran Sahib.
There are reportedly more than seven million girls in South Africa who do not have access to or cannot afford sanitary products.
About 30% of girls are forced to miss school during their periods because of period poverty.
Simran says he was first exposed to the term ‘period poverty’ when she was 11-years-old.
As a child who has never heard this term before, naturally, I was curious to understand more. I found most of my questions ended with, but why? Why is it that so many women don't have access to this basic necessity?Simran Sahib, Period Poverty Activist
She explains that when no one could answer her questions, she began searching for answers herself.
I really did have to go and educate myself on how this was such a big issue and after seeing so many written solutions to period poverty, I realised that there are not enough active changes happening in our community.Simran Sahib, Period Poverty Activist
Simran started the Legacy Gala Foundation to provide dignity to these girls.
Here Foundation also offers workshops to these girls so that they have an opportunity for a better future.
What we do is we provide girls with personal development workshops combined with tutorials that emphasise the importance of education, determination and skills development.Simran Sahib, Period Poverty Activist
She adds that they don’t just provide sanitary ware, but the Foundation equips girls with lifelong skills that they can take back to their communities.
To find out more about the work Simran is doing, you can follow her Foundation on Instagram.
I believe in taking action to make changes.Simran Sahib, Period Poverty Activist
