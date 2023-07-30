One person dies in Joburg informal settlement blaze





JOHANNESBURG - One person died at the Fleurhof informal settlement after a fire engulfed multiple homes early Sunday morning.

The Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) said the victim was found during a search and rescue mission after the blaze was extinguished.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

"Fire Safety is conducting preliminary investigations to determine the cause and where the fire started," said Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba.

"At the moment, the city’s Disaster Management is on scene to assist the affected families."

