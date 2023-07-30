City of Tshwane obtains court order interdicting Samwu strike
TSHWANE - The City of Tshwane won a court order to interdict an ongoing strike by municipal workers.
Workers affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) downed tools last week over non-payment of wage increases, leading to service delivery disruptions in some areas.
During a meeting with mayor Cilliers Brink on Friday, the workers vowed to continue the protest on Monday.
The city said the protest was declared unlawful and the workers were expected to resume their duties on Monday.
"Tshwane trusts that Samwu's leadership will respect and comply with the court order and allow striking workers to return to work and discharge their responsibilities of providing service delivery," said spokesperson Selby Bokaba.
This article first appeared on EWN : City of Tshwane obtains court order interdicting Samwu strike
