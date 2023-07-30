Want to know if you’re emotionally mature? Read this





Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with Clinical Psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane.

Emotional maturity can be defined as a human's ability to manage their emotions in a healthy way.

It is the actions we take based on how we are feeling about a particular experience or situation. Dr Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist

Jiyane explains that immaturity comes from reacting, whereas maturity is about responding to situations.

She adds that it is only around the age of 25 that our brains actually develop the capacity to regulate our emotions.

According to an article on the verywellmind website, these are the eight signs of emotional maturity:

You Are Empathetic

You’re Able to Recognise and Share Your Feelings

You’re Flexible and Open-Minded

You’re Able to Form Secure, Healthy Relationships

You Take Responsibility for Your Actions

You Set Healthy Boundaries

You’re Able to Resolve Conflicts

You Can Manage Stress In Healthy Ways

We can expect certain behaviours at certain ages but there's a point where you have to, perhaps for your own safety, manage yourself or protect yourself against an emotionally immature person. Dr Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist

