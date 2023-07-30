Want to know if you’re emotionally mature? Read this
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with Clinical Psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane.
Emotional maturity can be defined as a human's ability to manage their emotions in a healthy way.
It is the actions we take based on how we are feeling about a particular experience or situation.Dr Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist
Jiyane explains that immaturity comes from reacting, whereas maturity is about responding to situations.
She adds that it is only around the age of 25 that our brains actually develop the capacity to regulate our emotions.
According to an article on the verywellmind website, these are the eight signs of emotional maturity:
- You Are Empathetic
- You’re Able to Recognise and Share Your Feelings
- You’re Flexible and Open-Minded
- You’re Able to Form Secure, Healthy Relationships
- You Take Responsibility for Your Actions
- You Set Healthy Boundaries
- You’re Able to Resolve Conflicts
- You Can Manage Stress In Healthy Ways
We can expect certain behaviours at certain ages but there's a point where you have to, perhaps for your own safety, manage yourself or protect yourself against an emotionally immature person.Dr Khosi Jiyane, Clinical Psychologist
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/excited-person-happy-young-woman-3126453/
