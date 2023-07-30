Significant damage to six EC hospitals amid gale force winds





JOHANNESBURG - The Eastern Cape health department said at least six of its facilities in the province have been significantly damaged by disruptive winds.

The strong winds and heavy rain follows a level 5 warning from the South African weather service.

The department said the roofs of some hospitals were blown off, while other were without water due to destroyed infrastructure.

It said maternity and paediatric patients at the Cofimvaba hospital have been transferred to another facility.

"Other facilities that have been affected include the Port Saint Johns Community Health Centre, Nompumelelo Hospital’s pharmacy was blown away in Peddie and The Cathcart Hospital roof was blown away," said Mkhululi Ndamase.

