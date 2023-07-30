Significant damage to six EC hospitals amid gale force winds
JOHANNESBURG - The Eastern Cape health department said at least six of its facilities in the province have been significantly damaged by disruptive winds.
The strong winds and heavy rain follows a level 5 warning from the South African weather service.
READ: Another cold front to sweep over parts of SA into the weekend, says SAWS
The department said the roofs of some hospitals were blown off, while other were without water due to destroyed infrastructure.
It said maternity and paediatric patients at the Cofimvaba hospital have been transferred to another facility.
"Other facilities that have been affected include the Port Saint Johns Community Health Centre, Nompumelelo Hospital’s pharmacy was blown away in Peddie and The Cathcart Hospital roof was blown away," said Mkhululi Ndamase.
BCM GALE FORCE WINDS DISASTER UPDATE' Buffalo City Metro Municipality (@OfficialBCMM) July 30, 2023
BCM JOINT OPERATIONS CENTER RECONVENES TO ASSESS GALE FORCE WINDS DAMAGE
The Metro has this afternoon reconvened it’s Joint Operations Center to assess the current unprecedented damage caused by gale force winds in the City pic.twitter.com/UqecRmWDQv
This article first appeared on EWN : Significant damage to six EC hospitals amid gale force winds
