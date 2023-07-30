Help us with the renewal project - Ramaphosa to ANC Veterans League
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday urged the ANC's Veterans League to actively participate in the ruling party's renewal.
Ramaphosa was addressing the veterans in Boksburg to mark the end of its three-day elective conference.
READ: ANC Veterans League elects top 5 at national conference
He said it was the duty of the members to intervene in the ANC when things were not going right.
Ramaphosa said the party had strayed from its original purpose to serve the people of South Africa, with many members joining the party to advance themselves.
"You are doing it because of your commitment and that is what you need to remind us about, that you don't have any conflict of interest because in our party these days it's a fight to the end for positions."
This article first appeared on EWN : Help us with the renewal project - Ramaphosa to ANC Veterans League
Source : @MYANC/Twitter
More from Politics
Allan Boesak won't join UDF’s August celebration: ‘I cannot be a part of that’
Dr Allan Boesak says he will not be supporting the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) celebration in August.Read More
'EFF has grown in strength but there's a difference between theory and practice'
Over the weekend the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) celebrated its 10th anniversary at FNB stadium is Soweto.Read More
'EFF has enhanced checks and balances of our political system' - UDM's Holomisa
The UDM was among political parties that joined the EFF at FNB stadium on Saturday to celebrate the party's 10th-year anniversary.Read More
ANC Veterans League against party going into coalitions as 2024 approaches
The league's Snuki Zikalala said if the ANC is set to win the 2024 elections, it will do so without being in coalition with any other party.Read More
Malema praises Mazzotti, says EFF 'not ashamed of associating with him'
The controversial tobacco trader who gave the red berets money in order to register as a political party with the Independent Electoral Commission was among several guests who attended the party's 10th anniversary birthday dinner held at Emperor’s Palace on Thursday night.Read More
[LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women?
Do women's leagues represent ALL women's rights, or only those that belong to a party?Read More
Russia summit is a golden opportunity for Africa to get rid of Wagner Group
Russia needs the summit to help it win more friends in Africa.Read More
Mashatile agrees with UNDP that SA's 'high unemployment is a ticking time bomb'
The latest report by the United Nations Development Programme has looked at youth unemployment in South Africa through a human development lens.Read More
[LISTEN] Peter Marais weighs in on the Western Cape Peoples Bill
Through this bill, the FF Plus will be able to govern the 'West Capetonians' without interference from the national government.Read More