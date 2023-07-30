Help us with the renewal project - Ramaphosa to ANC Veterans League





JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday urged the ANC's Veterans League to actively participate in the ruling party's renewal.

Ramaphosa was addressing the veterans in Boksburg to mark the end of its three-day elective conference.

He said it was the duty of the members to intervene in the ANC when things were not going right.

Ramaphosa said the party had strayed from its original purpose to serve the people of South Africa, with many members joining the party to advance themselves.

"You are doing it because of your commitment and that is what you need to remind us about, that you don't have any conflict of interest because in our party these days it's a fight to the end for positions."

