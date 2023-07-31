'EFF has grown in strength but there's a difference between theory and practice'





Africa Melane speaks to Professor Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political Analyst.

On Saturday more than 90 000 EFF supporters from around the country gathered to celebrate the party’s milestone.

When the party was founded, there were people who believed it would not last for more than a year.

The EFF is now the third biggest party in the country.

Breakfast says that the party should be congratulated for being able to fill up the FNB stadium as this is no small task.

He adds that while at this stage the EFF does not have much governance experience and all their policy ideas are theoretical, their numbers have been improving in each election.

However, he says that the ideologies of the EFF revolve around Marxist and Leninist beliefs, but it is very different to speak about these ideas and enact them in government.

They have been growing from strength to strength and I suspect in the upcoming general elections they are going to do well. Professor Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political Analyst

That is something they can take pride in but of course there is a difference between what you say in theory and what you do in practice. Professor Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political Analyst

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) tenth anniversary rally at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, 29 July 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Rejoice Ndlovu

It becomes very difficult to pursue a socialist agenda when you are surrounded by a world that is pushing a capitalist agenda. Professor Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political Analyst

