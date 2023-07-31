Liquor traders, musicians take on Limpopo govt over midnight alcohol sales ban
Lester Kiewit speaks to convenor of the National Liquor Traders Association, Lucky Ntimane ahead of the association’s court appearance.
Liquor traders and drinking establishments in Limpopo are preparing to take the Limpopo government to court on 8 August over its proposed alcohol sales ban.
The new regulation will ban the sales of alcohol across all establishments after midnight.
The Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism Department says this will not only help control the number of people drinking in excess but it will limit the number of people that end up in trauma hospital facilities.
There has also been no reported economic injection in the sale of alcohol after midnight.
Ntimane counters that this is not entirely accurate.
The assumption is if you ban alcohol, people will not have access to alcohol. But we saw during the lockdown that people still had access to alcohol and the illicit and counterfeit alcohol market has now grown to R20.5 billion.Lucky Ntimane, National Liquor Traders Association
This simply shifts the availability of alcohol to the illegal industry.
In the case of Limpopo, Ntimane says the government’s proposal was not based on any science.
The association has asked the government to present its evidence which prompted this decision, but it was not forthcoming.
There is no evidence whatsoever that [indicates] if you cut two hours of sale, you are going to reduce crime.Lucky Ntimane, National Liquor Traders Association
He adds that this will majorly impact the entertainment industry.
While one does not need liquor to have a good night out, it means that establishments (including festivals, hotels and event venues) in their entirety will close earlier.
The impact extends to musicians, waiters, and taxi and e-hailing services.
This is going to affect tourism in the province because if you are an artist from Joburg and you are booked in Limpopo, it means your gig times are reduced, you are going to consider going to other provinces.Lucky Ntimane, National Liquor Traders Association
Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Liquor traders, musicians take on Limpopo govt over midnight alcohol sales ban
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_39198944_alcohol-drinks-on-a-bar-in-a-restaurant.html
More from Local
Allan Boesak won't join UDF’s August celebration: ‘I cannot be a part of that’
Dr Allan Boesak says he will not be supporting the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) celebration in August.Read More
Meyiwa murder trial: Defence lawyers to cross-examine cellphone analyst
Cellphone analystLambertus Steyn previously testified that several calls were made to Kelly Khumalo’s phone from a number linked to fifth accused Fisokuhle Ntuli.Read More
Parliament has missed deadlines in rebuilding process
31 July was supposed to be the deadline for clean-up operations on our parliament buildings but it seems that deadline will not be met.Read More
Hillbrow Mortuary autopsy backlog: GP Health Dept to hire more pathologists
The acting CEO of the Gauteng Forensic Pathology Services said the provincial Department of Health was allocated a budget to hire seven new pathologists for the Hillbrow Mortuary and vowed it would not perform no less than 16 daily autopsies.Read More
JMPD urges motorists to avoid Pennyville due to protest
It's understood residents are protesting over the ongoing violence caused by illegal mining in the area - which saw five people shot and killed on Sunday.Read More
Hillbrow Mortuary nightmare: Late release of bodies hits families, undertakers
Walking into the Hillbrow Mortuary, Eyewitness News was greeted by a strong stench that insiders said was caused by decomposed bodies due to a shortage of pathologists - who would need to perform autopsies on people who died from unnatural deaths, before releasing bodies to families.Read More
Significant damage to six EC hospitals amid gale force winds
The department said the roofs of some hospitals were blown off, while other were without water due to destroyed infrastructure.Read More
Five killed in zama zama wars - police
Police said when officers responded to a shooting incident on the West Rand overnight, they found five people had been shot and killed.Read More
Police confirm KZN NFP councillor shot dead at Nongoma home
Ntombenhle Mchunu was declared dead on the scene after being shot in the early hours of Sunday morning and is understood to have been with a minor who survived the incident.Read More