Liquor traders, musicians take on Limpopo govt over midnight alcohol sales ban





Lester Kiewit speaks to convenor of the National Liquor Traders Association, Lucky Ntimane ahead of the association’s court appearance.

Liquor traders and drinking establishments in Limpopo are preparing to take the Limpopo government to court on 8 August over its proposed alcohol sales ban.

The new regulation will ban the sales of alcohol across all establishments after midnight.

The Economic Development, Environmental Affairs and Tourism Department says this will not only help control the number of people drinking in excess but it will limit the number of people that end up in trauma hospital facilities.

There has also been no reported economic injection in the sale of alcohol after midnight.

Ntimane counters that this is not entirely accurate.

The assumption is if you ban alcohol, people will not have access to alcohol. But we saw during the lockdown that people still had access to alcohol and the illicit and counterfeit alcohol market has now grown to R20.5 billion. Lucky Ntimane, National Liquor Traders Association

This simply shifts the availability of alcohol to the illegal industry.

In the case of Limpopo, Ntimane says the government’s proposal was not based on any science.

The association has asked the government to present its evidence which prompted this decision, but it was not forthcoming.

There is no evidence whatsoever that [indicates] if you cut two hours of sale, you are going to reduce crime. Lucky Ntimane, National Liquor Traders Association

He adds that this will majorly impact the entertainment industry.

While one does not need liquor to have a good night out, it means that establishments (including festivals, hotels and event venues) in their entirety will close earlier.

The impact extends to musicians, waiters, and taxi and e-hailing services.

This is going to affect tourism in the province because if you are an artist from Joburg and you are booked in Limpopo, it means your gig times are reduced, you are going to consider going to other provinces. Lucky Ntimane, National Liquor Traders Association

