JMPD urges motorists to avoid Pennyville due to protest
JOHANNESBURG - Motorists travelling through Pennyville on Monday morning will face some delays as protestors have blocked off some roads.
Johannesburg traffic police have confirmed that Main Reef Road has been blocked off with burning tyres at the new Commando Road intersection.
The police have been deployed to Riverlea and surrounding areas including Pennsville.
It's understood residents are protesting over the ongoing violence caused by illegal mining in the area - which saw five people shot and killed on Sunday.
It's alleged that the shootout was between two rival zama zama (illegal miner) groups who work in the area.
The Johannesburg Metro Police Department's Xolani Fihla explained: "The horseshoe community from Riverlea are protesting against illegal mining activites, especially the gunfights which have left the community living in constant fear. The situations is tense at the moment."
He added that this created congestion on the roads.
Riverlea Protest Action causing Traffic Delays - Industrial Area in Robertville is gridlocked, Main Reef Road not moving. Traffic Jams spilling into Florida, Maraisburg, Pennyville, Industria West. Avoid if possible pic.twitter.com/egAoyaVXOa' 🔞SA911 (@JustdoitZee) July 31, 2023
Fihla further urged motorists to use alternative routes.
“There are further reports of traffic disruptions on Nasrec Road near Juskei Drive. These closures have affected traffic on New Canada Road, leaving Pennyville travelling towards Main Reef Road, officers have been dispatched. Motorists are urged to exercise caution avoid and use alternative routes.”
This article first appeared on EWN : JMPD urges motorists to avoid Pennyville due to protest
Source : @JoburgMPD/Twitter
More from Local
Allan Boesak won't join UDF’s August celebration: ‘I cannot be a part of that’
Dr Allan Boesak says he will not be supporting the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) celebration in August.Read More
Meyiwa murder trial: Defence lawyers to cross-examine cellphone analyst
Cellphone analystLambertus Steyn previously testified that several calls were made to Kelly Khumalo’s phone from a number linked to fifth accused Fisokuhle Ntuli.Read More
Parliament has missed deadlines in rebuilding process
31 July was supposed to be the deadline for clean-up operations on our parliament buildings but it seems that deadline will not be met.Read More
Liquor traders, musicians take on Limpopo govt over midnight alcohol sales ban
The Limpopo government is looking to ban the sale of alcohol across all establishments and traders after midnight.Read More
Hillbrow Mortuary autopsy backlog: GP Health Dept to hire more pathologists
The acting CEO of the Gauteng Forensic Pathology Services said the provincial Department of Health was allocated a budget to hire seven new pathologists for the Hillbrow Mortuary and vowed it would not perform no less than 16 daily autopsies.Read More
Hillbrow Mortuary nightmare: Late release of bodies hits families, undertakers
Walking into the Hillbrow Mortuary, Eyewitness News was greeted by a strong stench that insiders said was caused by decomposed bodies due to a shortage of pathologists - who would need to perform autopsies on people who died from unnatural deaths, before releasing bodies to families.Read More
Significant damage to six EC hospitals amid gale force winds
The department said the roofs of some hospitals were blown off, while other were without water due to destroyed infrastructure.Read More
Five killed in zama zama wars - police
Police said when officers responded to a shooting incident on the West Rand overnight, they found five people had been shot and killed.Read More
Police confirm KZN NFP councillor shot dead at Nongoma home
Ntombenhle Mchunu was declared dead on the scene after being shot in the early hours of Sunday morning and is understood to have been with a minor who survived the incident.Read More